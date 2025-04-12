Why Are Taylor Swift Fans Slamming Travis Kelce’s Podcast Survey? Fans Call It 'Kinda Gross'

Taylor Swift fans are fuming at Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast after a recent survey stirred controversy online. The Wondery network, which produces the show, sent out a listener questionnaire that heavily referenced Swift’s relationship with the NFL star, leaving many fans calling it “gross” and accusing the podcast of clout-chasing.

The survey asked listeners to select reasons why they tuned into New Heights, with several options focused specifically on Swift and her relationship with Kelce. In addition to typical topics like "the Kelce family dynamic" and "football commentary," respondents were presented with choices such as, “I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift’s life and her relationship with Travis,” and “I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor’s happiness outside of her music.”

Screenshots of the survey quickly spread across social media, where Swifties slammed the questions as "kind of gross" and “pathetic clout-chasing.” One user wrote, “wondery+ doing a survey to see if exploiting Travis’ love life would be worth it is disgusting.” Others shared similar sentiments, blaming the podcast for trying to capitalize on Swift's popularity.

However, some fans came to Kelce’s defense, suggesting that the tight end likely had no involvement in the survey’s creation. “This is a Wondery thing… Jason and Travis are not creating this survey,” one fan pointed out. Following the backlash, the survey was reportedly amended to remove references to Swift.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce launched New Heights in 2022, a year before Travis began dating Swift in the summer of 2023. While Swift herself has yet to appear on the podcast, Travis has occasionally mentioned their relationship, even using the platform to publicly shoot his shot after a missed opportunity at her Eras Tour. Despite the controversy, it seems Swifties remain fiercely protective of their idol — and wary of anyone they feel might be exploiting her name.

