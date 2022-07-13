Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer slides further on Tuesday after solid weekend

Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window and the opening day of the film was almost around what the last Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, did in its first weekend. The opening of the film was good despite the fact that the film was more of a standalone film and not a film like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which was a continuation to Spiderman: No Way Home.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led Thor: Love And Thunder opened on a thunderous note at the box office with day 1 nett figures of Rs. 18.20 cr. The second day saw a significant drop as the film fell by around 40 percent, to Rs. 11.40 cr. The film sprung back into action on its first Saturday, by recording Rs.16.80 cr and recorded its biggest ticketing day on Sunday as it added Rs. 18.40 cr.

After a strong weekend of Rs. 64.80 cr nett, the film saw a bigger than usual drop on Monday as the film collected Rs. 5.50 cr nett. The film saw another steep fall on Tuesday as it collected Rs. 4.50 cr on day 6. The 6 day total stands at Rs. 74.80 cr nett and the film should cross the Rs. 100 cr mark, to emerge as yet another HIT this year from Marvel after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which amassed a staggering Rs. 130 cr plus nett in India. Reaching Doctor Strange levels won’t be possible but any number over Rs. 100 cr nett can be happily taken as films this year have struggled to reach there.

The reviews for the film were on the mixed side and the varying Friday drop did put a question on whether the film would perform or not. However, Marvel proved that it is critic proof and word of mouth proof as people came in heaps to watch Marvel’s latest offering over the weekend. The weekdays are of course seeing big drops but the film should spring back into action in its second weekend. The lack of local competition should help the film to hold well.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Thor: Love And Thunder is as follows:-



Day 1 – Rs. 18.20 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.40 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 16.80 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 18.40 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 5.50 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 4.50 cr

Total: Rs. 74.80 cr

