How to watch the OnePlus – “More Power To You” Launch

The wait is finally over! Ready to unveil the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds on April 28th, at 7:00 PM, the global technology brand is all set to take things up a notch with some of the most striking features such as faster charging technology, cutting-edge design, and innovation, enabling users to do so much more than just create and watch, with the “More Power To You” launch! As the stage is set for the mega launch, OnePlus invites you to experience the power of choice at “More Power to You”.

To watch the full launch, you can click here.

And while we wait for the final reveal, let’s take a quick recap of the latest features of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts a massive 5,000 mAh battery so that you can experience an entire day of gaming, surfing, and streaming without any disruption, 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes and 64MP AI Triple Camera; the OnePlus Nord Buds that are the first TWS from the Nord category designed for making the OnePlus audio experience more accessible with its 12.4mm large dynamic bass drivers for improved bass reproduction and crystal-clear sound; and the OnePlus 10R 5G that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX, featuring the industry-leading 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology and much more.

With less than a few hours to go, the OnePlus reveal has got us more excited and we cannot wait to watch how the Power unfolds! Be the first one to witness the launch. Head to the link for a live stream of the show.