With the industry-leading 150W SUPERVOOC charging, OnePlus10R 5G is going to the next level

Ahead of OnePlus’ More Power To You launch, we decided to take a quick look at one of the most distinct and super powerful features of the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G that has already managed to create a buzz! Featuring the fastest ever charging technology, the OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to take things to another level. Let’s have a quick review of the latest endurance edition.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with the industry’s fastest charging technology that is the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. In a first, the OnePlus 10R 5G will thus be the first smartphone in India and most other regions around the world to integrate this latest technology.

What does it mean for our users?

The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition in the OnePlus 10R 5G will enable users to charge the battery from 1% to 70% in just 10 minutes! It’s like consuming a full day of content in half the time it takes to complete one episode of your favourite series, isn’t it? Now imagine all the things that you can do without any interruption with this superfast, lightning speed charging!

And there’s more. The charging speed can escalate from 1-100% in an impressive 17 minutes with the device’s Rapid Charging Mode (which can be opted from the device’s battery settings) that unleashes the full potential of 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition.

Battery health is not a concern anymore

Introducing the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition with ensured battery health remains a priority and which is why even at high charging speeds, the OnePlus 10R 5G does not compromise safety. The Battery Health Engine with the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology has been introduced as two key features that not only extend the lifespan but also preserve the capacity of the OnePlus 10R’s battery. And do you know what this means? You can retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles! Amazing, isn’t it!

And the problem of overheating is finally resolved!

If you are thinking about the possibility of an overheating problem, fret not because the OnePlus 10R has also got this covered! The OnePlus 10R now comes with a Dual Charge Pump, that allows the smartphone to charge faster with reduced heat dissipation, greater efficiency, and enhanced safety.

In addition to the 150W Endurance Edition, The OnePlus 10R also comes with the 80W SUPERVOOC edition featuring a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100% in 32 minutes.

Get ready to avail the latest feature by owning the OnePlus 10R 5G at the earliest!