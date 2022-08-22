The OnePlus 10T 5G is high on performance with superfast charging and a powerful chipset

If there’s one device that has always managed to up the smartphone game, it has to be the T series from OnePlus! Boasting splendid performance, superfast charging, an ace camera, and everything in between, the OnePlus T series devices have established themselves as one of the most sought-after smartphones in recent times. And now with the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G, the flagship has just evolved beyond speed! Here are some of the key takeaways that the OnePlus 10T has to offer to its users.

Leveraging the latest technologies to boost its performance, the OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 which is touted as one of the most powerful mobile chipsets from Qualcomm right now. Together with the chipset, the clean software offers a seamless experience that has evolved quite a lot. From supporting HDR gaming to boosting 5G network speeds, the Snapdragon 8+1 processor is just the upgrade you didn’t think you needed!

Along with the powerful chipset that is being offered on the device, the storage RAM has also been upgraded. With a series of memory optimizations, more than 35 applications can accommodate for the faster and smoother running on the OnePlus 10T with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

One of the main highlights that make the OnePlus 10T a king in its arena is the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging. The charging system is as fast as you could possibly imagine, meaning it offers more than 80% charging in just 15 minutes. What’s even better is that within 20 minutes, you can fully charge the phone! For all those of you who count on charging and battery life before buying a smartphone, this is your sign to pick out the OnePlus 10T 5G!

Apart from the key features listed above, the OnePlus 10T 5G has caught our attention with respect to its superior design, smart wide-angle camera, and smooth AMOLED display. In a nutshell, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs a punch! You can shop for the latest smartphone at OnePlus stores and online.