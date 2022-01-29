Bigg Boss 15 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Tarot card reader predicts who is likely to win Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15 is finally having its grand finale this weekend and the fans can’t keep calm about it. The popular reality show has been the talk of the town since it was announced and it went on to keep the audience intrigued throughout. Interestingly, the final fight is going to be between six contestants – Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal. And while there are speculations about who will win BB15, Tarot card reader Ayush Gupta has shared his prediction for the same.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayush stated that he had done the reading for Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik and Shamita. And while everyone has been exuding great energy, Karan and Tejasswi have the highest energies to win Bigg Boss 15. “According to energies, what I sense the higher vibes of winning BB15 is of Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash because of we talk about numbers also, the calculation of the number of Karan for this year and BB15 is definitely high as his root number is the moon. And for Tejasswi, her root number is 1 that is the sun. So, if we talk about energy, there are higher chances for Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash. Yeah, of course, Karan was a bit low in the mid of the season but he has a winner quality we all know. Also, energy wise, he has a very positive response towards the universe and even his vibes of winning is definitely amazing. And if we talk about Tejasswi, her vibes are also very high about winning BB15”.

Ayush further emphasised that among Karan and Tejasswi, it is Karan who has higher chances to lift the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 15. “If we talk between Karan and Tejasswi, Karan has high chances of winning because the card for Karan is the moon and if talk about the second card for confirmation the card was the world. So, the energies of the world card are very high and very positive. So, whatever he is wishing and whatever he is working for, for whatever he is doing his best, he will get good kind of result in that and good outcome. Being the winner of BB15 is the best outcome of his hard work for at least this work that he is doing right now. So, there are higher chances of him winning BB15,” he added.

Well, while the prediction shares it is Karan Kundrra who will win BB15, which contestant are you supporting on the show? Let us know in the comment section below: