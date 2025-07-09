Shark Tank India returns with Season 5: Will Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and others be replaced as sharks?

Shark Tank India has become one of the most loved shows in the post-pandemic era. The show, which provides entrepreneurs with a platform, is returning with its fifth season. The first promo for Shark Tank India 5 has been officially released, along with an announcement regarding the commencement of registration.

While announcing the new Season, Sony LIV India posted the teaser and captioned it with, "Turning 5 never looked this fierce! More fire. More founders. More deals. Shark Tank India is back — Season 5 registrations are now open."

The teaser takes a creative approach, introducing a group of individuals struggling in their lives and stuck in their regular corporate jobs. Furthermore, it includes some crucial snippets from the earlier business pitches and deals, and concludes with Peyush Bansal's appeal to budding entrepreneurs.

Peyush can be heard saying, "Agar aapko entrepreneur banana Hai, koi badi problem dhundo aur uska zabardast solution banao. Aur phir aa jao Shark Tank India ke munch par.”

Will new founders replace OG Shark Tank India judges?

As the caption says, more business founders are expected to join the panel. Is it indicating the replacement of Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and other constant founders on the panel? Well, there's no official confirmation on the same. However, there are high chances that the big names associated with the show from its first season will return.

Furthermore, it is quite possible that they will be joined by a group of new founders. However, the names are yet to be revealed. What must be noted is that registrations for the 5th season are now open.

It will be interesting to see who joins the business panel this season. Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta have been constant from the beginning. Moreover, Ashneer Grover, Amit Jain, Ghazal Alagh, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Ritesh Agarwal have also appeared as judges on the show.

For the unversed, the first episode of Shark Tank India was aired on December 20, 2021. The show has become a launching pad for all the innovative ideas and fresh start-ups. Shark Tank India acted as one of the major Indian shows to revolutionize business among youngsters.

According to the latest release promo, all the founders on the panel have collectively invested a total sum of Rs 293 crore in new start-ups that pitched their ideas from Season 1 to Season 4.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.