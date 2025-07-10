Ankita Lokhande's morning ritual: Drinking magic water to consuming vitamin C capsule, here's how she detoxifies her body

Ankita Lokhande is admired for her work but also for her beauty. Over the years, the actress has been praised for remaining fit and fab. For the very first time, Ankita shared the morning routine that helps her to remain healthy and energetic throughout her day. The actress recently appeared on Rubina Dilaik's vlog and revealed how she detoxifies her body in the morning spiritually.

Ankita Lokhande's morning ritual

During a conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande shared her morning ritual, explaining that she prepares a big tray filled with all the essential items and liquids she needs to consume each morning before having breakfast.

As soon as she wakes up, Ankita Lokhande starts her day by consuming soaked methi seeds and dalchini water. She also takes a spoonful of a powder made from ajwain, jeera, and saunf, along with aloe vera, a clove of garlic, saffron-infused water, sheelajeet water, and a Vitamin C capsule.

Ankita mentioned that she drinks almost 1.5 to 2 liters of water every day as soon as she gets up. She revealed that she has experienced significant changes since incorporating these practices into her routine.

Afterwards, Ankita drinks a healthy juice made from beetroot, coconut water, and various soaked seeds. She insists on having this juice every morning without fail, and noted that her husband, Vicky Jain, also follows it.

The Pavitra Rishta actor emphasized the importance of detoxifying the body in the morning to maintain good health and skin. Ankita also mentioned that her sleep cycle has improved as a result of these practices.

Further, Ankita spoke about her "magic water." She uses a silver glass to store water and saffron, then stands on her balcony in the sunlight to energize the water. She explained, "I give energy to that water. I talk just positive and then I drink it. That's how I start my day. It's amazing. You have to do nothing. Just talk to that water. Give thanks to the universe. It's such an amazing feeling."

Rubina expressed her intention to practice this method as well. Ankita also confessed to spending half an hour praying each morning, during which she reads the Ram Raksha, Hanuman Chalisa, Sankatmochan and Bajarang Baan.

Lastly, Ankita mentioned that she charges her water by keeping it near the temple and drinking it throughout the day.

Currently, Ankita Lokhande is seen in Laughter Chefs.

