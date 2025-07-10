Ektaa Kapoor's 1st statement on reviving Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'We will never win against nostalgia'

Ever since the news of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returning to our television screens broke, fans have been on cloud nine. Even though 25 years have passed, the show's fan following remains largely unaffected. But a question lingered in many minds: Why is Ektaa Kapoor bringing back the story that has become a part of every household to us after 25 long years?

Well, the daily soap queen has shared a lengthy note answering all the questions and stating that the show is returning to entertain, provoke thoughts, and inspire the audience.

Ektaa Kapoor's long note for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ektaa Kapoor shared a lengthy note, which began with the most frequently asked question, 'Why Kyuki, Why Now?'

Answering this question, the producer stated that when the thought of relaunching the iconic show surfaced as it was about to reach 25 years, her reply was a firm no. She had a lot of thoughts going through her mind, like whether this decision would shake the legacy of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a show that had achieved a TRP no other show had before or after.

Ektaa stated that, as per research, it was revealed that Kyuki became the show that gave voice to women in Indian homes. She went on to add that this show brought discussions about 'domestic r*pe, marital r*pe, age shaming and euthanasia'.

Concluding, Ektaa Kapoor quipped that Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is coming back with limited episodes to celebrate 25 years. The intent is to impact and entertain the audience once again.

“Cheer to Kyuki, cheers to the power of storytelling, cheers to less of what happened before and cheers to what will come! We will never win against nostalgia. The fight, though, is not about winning. It is about impact! To show that’s not just ours, but also yours too!”

Earlier reports indicated that cast and crew would not be allowed to use phones on set. It was said that Smriti Irani would be working under Z-plus security, with strict adherence to security protocols for everyone on set. However, these regulations have not yet been officially confirmed.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Like other Star Plus shows, this show is also expected to have a seven-day run. Along with Television, the show will also be available to watch on JioHotsar, where it can be watched at any time.

