Did The Great Indian Kapil Show’s viewership decline after first episode with Salman Khan?

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned recently with its third season. Kapil and his talented team have returned to make 'Shanivaar Funnyvaar', and so far, three episodes are out. The debut episode of the reality show featured Salman Khan as a guest. After which Metro In Dino cast and Indian cricketers graced the episodes. But, after the debut episode, reports have revealed that there has been a decline in the viewership after the first episode.

Advertisement

Which season's debut episode got more viewership?

According to Netflix data, The Great Indian Kapil Show viewership has seen a decline after Salman Khan episode. The show ranked in the 7th spot in the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows category. Speaking about the views, the first episode got 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours based on ‘total hours viewed divided by runtime’.

These numbers were comparatively higher than the opening episode of Season 2 featuring Alia Bhatt. The second season's debut episode featured Alia Bhatt, and it got 1.2 million viewers and 1.4 million viewing hours.

But nothing has beaten the viewership of Season 1. The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as guests. This episode received a viewership of 2.4 million views. This has been unbeatable to date.

Third season data of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Coming back to the third season, the numbers declined after the second episode was dropped, featuring the cast of Metro In Dino. The show just got 2 million views collectively and 4.5 million viewing hours.

Advertisement

While this is 400,000 more views than the first week, these are cumulative views of the first and second episodes.

The third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 received just 1.2 million views cumulatively and 3.7 million viewing hours. The third episode featured Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal as guests.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's show will be graced by the talented stars of OTT, including Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar. Korean rapper Jackson Wang will also make a guest appearance.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s new episodes air every Saturday.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 First Episode: When and where to watch, first guest, return of Navjot Singh Sidhu