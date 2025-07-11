Ankit Gupta reveals he was forced to do Bigg Boss 16 and recalls recent hospitalization after suffering a panic attack

The latest guest on Farah Khan's vlog was Television's famous actor Ankit Gupta. In conversation with the filmmaker, Ankit spoke about his relationship status when he did Bigg Boss 16. He revealed he was asked to do the controversial reality show by a popular actor. Ankit even opened up about suffering a panic attack recently, due to which he was hospitalized.

Ankit Gupta says he was alone when he entered Bigg Boss

Farah Khan asked him if he was alone when he entered Bigg Boss. Ankit admitted he was alone, hinting that he wasn't in a relationship. Farah quipped, "Hum bade confuse the ki alone hai ki sath mai hai (We were very confused if you are alone or with someone). That story was very confusing."

Ankit Gupta admitted, "Mai bilkul alone tha. I think pata nahi achi baat hai ya buri baat hai. Mere sath hai ki mai bohot clear rehta hu. Alone rehta hu toh mai bolta hu alone. Agar mai nahi alone hota hu toh bolta hu nahi hu (I was alone. I don't know if this is good or bad, but I like to be very clear. If I am alone, I say I am alone. If I'm not alone, I say that I'm not alone)."

Ankit Gupta recalls being hospitalised due to a panic attack

While talking to Farah, Ankit disclosed, "I had a gastric and panic attack, and I was hospitalized." Farah was shocked to learn about it and said that she was unaware of it.

He explained that because of this, he was asked to avoid non-veg. Ankit also said that he is following a strict program towards healing and getting better, for which he is supposed to send a picture of what he eats.

Farah asked him what symptoms he suffered during a panic attack. Ankit replied, "Breathlessness, palpitation hoti hai. BP shoot up ho jaata hai. Feels like saas kabhi bhi band ho jayegi. (There is breathlessness, palpitation, and blood pressure shoots up. It feels like the breathing can stop anytime)."

How did Ankit Gupta participate in Bigg Boss 16?

Revealing how he participated in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta shared an interesting anecdote, "Mai Bigg Boss gaya nahi bheja gaya tha (I didn't go to Bigg Boss, I was sent there). The day I finished Udaariyaan, the very same meeting, I signed Junnoniyat."

Sargun Mehta, who was the producer of Udaariyaan, called him to inform him about the show's conclusion. Ankit said that he was offered Junnoniyat instantly.

Speaking about Junnoniyat, Gupta shared, "Uss time sirf muje naam pata tha. Usko shuru hone mai 3-4 mahine the. Unko laga shayad ye 4 mahine ka gap hai ye kahi aur jaa sakta hai (At that time I only knew the name of the show. There were 3-4 months for the show to start. She thought that I might sign something in this 4 month gap)."

He shared that Sargun Mehta gave him three options - Khatron Ke Khiladi (which had already started), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss.

Ankit said Sargun told him to do Bigg Boss. He shared, "Meri meeting hui, negotiation chale. 3-4 hafte toh mere negotiation chal rahe hai (I did the meeting, there were negotiations. My negotiations went on for 3-4 weeks)."

Workwise, Ankit Gupta was last seen on Television in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

