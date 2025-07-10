TV TRP Report Week 26: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranks 1st again, Laughter Chefs fails to make it to Top 5

The audiences and the makers eagerly wait for the TRP report as it is a result of their show's performance in the previous week. Like the past two TRP reports, this week also the show that managed to rank at the top is the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs has failed to rank in the Top 5. Below are ratings of the shows, which ranked top 5 this week.

Here top 5 shows of this week

1- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be numero uno. The current storyline of the show revolves around the Gokuldham society members being trapped by a ghost in a villa. Ever since the track commenced, the ratings have drastically improved. The sitcom has hooked the audience. This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked number one and has got 2.5 rating.

Last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received a 2.3 rating. It seems that the storyline has attracted more viewers, and thus, this week the ratings have improved.

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa has taken the second spot in the TRP chart this week. The Rupali Ganguly starrer has impressed the audience with its shocking twists and turns. The drama quotient in the show is at its peak and is getting a positive response.

The current storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama and Raahi's face-off in the dance competition. This week, the show ranked in the second spot and got a 2.1 rating. The ratings are similar to last week's ratings.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Starring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the third spot on TRP. In the previous week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked in third spot. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's differences. Abhira is forced to get married to Anshuman as Armaan is planning to get married to Geetanjali.

The complications in their relationship might get more intense once Abhira learns about Pookie being her daughter. This storyline has kept audiences hooked, and so, the show has a 2.1 rating, which is the same as last week.

4- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, the show which ruled hearts and held the first spot on TRP, has fallen to the fourth spot. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's starrer show storyline is struggling to hold the attention of the viewers. Last week, the show got a 2.1 rating. However, this week, the ratings have seen a slight dip. This week, Udne Ki Aasha got 2.0 rating.

5- Lakshmi Ka Safar

The fifth spot this week is taken by Lakshmi Ka Safar, which is a spin-off of Mangal Lakshmi. Last week, Laughter Chefs ranked in the 5th spot. However, this week the reality show is out of the top 5. Lakshmi Ka Safar got a 1.7 rating this week.

