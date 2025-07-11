EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH actor Rohit Purohit's wife Sheena Bajaj opens up on pregnancy challenges, 'In 7th month there's always a risk of...'

Mom-to-be Sheena Bajaj is currently in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The actress is married to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai's Rohit Purohit. The duo are elated as they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. However, Sheena has decided to speak honestly about the ups and downs she is experiencing on this journey toward motherhood.

Sheena Bajaj opens up on her challenging pregnancy

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sheena Bajaj opened up about the challenges she has been facing in the seventh month of her pregnancy. She disclosed taking seven injections, which made her feel nauseous and pukish. Sheena said, "I'm almost in my seventh month now, and it’s not at all easy."

The Vanshaj actor continued, "Today, I had to take seven injections in a day, also sometimes to manage multivitamin levels for baby, and painkillers to manage my pain."

Sheena continued, "My body has very low levels of multivitamins and haemoglobin, which is concerning because, in the seventh month, there's always a risk of early delivery. I have been injected with so many things, and I constantly feel nauseous and pukish. I have to visit the hospital every week for more injections. It's a tough journey."

Sheena also revealed that the baby’s weight is currently below the expected range, which has been an added source of anxiety. "I’m quite stressed about that too. All I want is everyone’s prayers and blessings. I’m sharing this because I want to be real - pregnancy is not always glowing skin and pretty pictures. What you see on Instagram is very different from what really happens", the mom-to-be stressed.

It was on April 30 when Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit announced their pregnancy. As the couple is expecting their first child, they recently purchased their new abode. They moved into the space in August 2024 and have named their home 'Aashiyana.'

Speaking about their work life, Rohit Purohit is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He plays the lead role of Armaan Poddar. On the other hand, Sheena was last seen in Vanshaj.

