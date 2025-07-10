Pavitra Rishta actor Suwati Anand recalls her last conversation with Shefali Jariwala: 'Humne milne ka bhi socha kyuki abhi voh...'

Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise is still difficult to overcome for many, especially celebrities who were close to her. Suwati Anand, who worked with Parag Tyagi in Pavitra Rishta, was close to the couple. Suwati, in a recent interview, shared that she and Shefali had plans to meet each other. The actor, who is currently seen in the show Mannat, recalled her last conversation with Shefali. She even praised Parag for being a good human being.

Advertisement

Suwati Anand recalls last conversation with Shefali Jariwala

While talking to Zoom, Suwati Anand recalled her last conversation with Shefali Jariwala. She shared, "Shefali Ujjain gayi thi, main vahin se hu. Toh Shefali aur Parag ne call kiya tha. Voh humare ghar gayi aur humari gaadi mein baithke Mahakaleshwar Temple gayi. (Shefali had gone to Ujjain, I'm from there. So, Shefali and Parag had called. She went to my house and visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in my car)."

The Mannat actress revealed that they had plans to meet. She shared, "Humne milne ka bhi socha kyuki abhi voh ek do mahine phele hi gayi thi. Humne plan bhi kiya tha ki hum milenge lekin voh plan workout nahi ho paaya. Meri bhi shooting chal rahi thi Mannat ki. (We had plans to meet because she went to Ujjain 1-2 months ago. But that plan never worked out. I was also shooting for Mannat)."

Advertisement

Suwati recalled visiting Parag Tyagi and Shefali's house in Ganpati with Usha Nadkarni. She said, "Milna julna toh tha lekin kabhi nahi socha aisa kuch ho jayega. Mujhe toh abhi bhi vishwas nahi hai. (We always kept meeting, but I never thought something like this would happen. I still don't believe it)."

Suwati recalled how Parag and Shefali Jariwala had an intimate wedding. She remembered teasing Parag back then as he was deeply in love with Shefali.

Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42. She is popularly remembered for her hit music video Kaanta Laga. Shefali was married to actor Parag Tyagi. The two tied the wedding knot in 2014.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42