Shubhangi Atre opens up on ex-husband Piyush Poorey's demise from alcohol addiction: 'Ek sawal mai upar jaake puchungi ki...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away on April 19, 2025, due to multiple organ failure. In a recent interview, she disclosed learning about her husband's alcohol addiction after getting married to him. The actress opened up on how she worked on her marriage and wanted it to be perfect, but it didn't work out.

Advertisement

Shubhangi Atre recalls ex-husband Piyush Poorey's alcohol addiction

In her 17 years of marriage, Shubhangi Atre remembered that Piyush's addiction turned severe, and she learned about it much later, as she was constantly busy shooting.

Recalling one instance, Shubhangi disclosed that her husband took steroids in 2018 for a hair transplant and was consuming alcohol simultaneously. She said, "I told him, 'This is deadly. You are not supposed to do this.' And then he was hospitalized and was in ICCU."

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor recalled the doctors telling her that if Piyush doesn't change his lifestyle, there will be a problem. She said that she tried all methods, including rehabilitation and family discussions to convince him to quit alcohol.

However, when that didn't work, Shubhangi parted ways in 2020 as her mental health and the environment of their home were changing.

Shubhangi Atre talks about Piyush Poorey's demise

Shubhangi gets emotional as she recalls her married life with late husband and said, "I don't have any complaints from anyone. Piyush se zaroor ek sawal mai upar jaake puchungi ki 'Why you chose alcohol over me and Ashi?' (I will ask one question to Piyush after I die ''Why you chose alcohol over me and Ashi?)".

Advertisement

When asked if she was supporting him financially, the Kasturi actress admitted that she was taking care of her husband's financial needs even after the divorce.

The actress recalled advising Piyush to correct his lifestyle even on the day of signing their divorce papers. Shubhangi got emotional, admitting that she misses him.

Remembering their last conversation two days before he passed away, Shubhangi said, "I was crying. Mai usse yahi keh rahi thi ki jaldi thik ho jao (I was telling him to get well)."

Revealing the reason, she said, "Alcohol was the culprit and there were multiple organ failure."

When asked how her daughter handled her father's demise, Shubhangi, in a breaking voice, said, "Hum dono ko pata tha that it's coming (we both knew that it's coming)." However, she confessed that she didn't know it would happen so soon.

Workwise, Shubhangi Atre is currently seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Shubhangi Atre said 'Life is very fragile' and opened up about facing the camera while battling personal issues; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO