Inside Avneet Kaur's Mumbai Home: Walk-in wardrobe, well-designed interiors and aesthetic decor

Avneet Kaur stepped into showbiz at a tender age and has achieved several milestones. Given her hard work in the industry, Avneet leads a luxurious lifestyle. While she is a fan of expensive perfumes, branded bags, sneakers and clothes, Avneet's well-designed and aesthetically pleasing abode is also a reflection of her personality. So, let's take a sneak peek into her cozy abode located in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Inside Avneet Kaur's Mumbai Home

Living room, Kitchen and Dining area

Avneet Kaur's living room features a gold and white theme, adorned with numerous white and gold lights. The space includes an attached balcony that offers a breathtaking view of Mumbai city. Furnished with a grey sofa set, the living room also showcases a stylish cabinet in yellow and white where her awards are placed. Most of the furniture is white, complementing the white floor.

Built-in shelves under the walls accommodate several artefacts and her awards, while the ceiling is beautifully designed with white lighting. A large TV is positioned in the living room.

Adjacent to the left wall, there is a side table accompanied by high-seater grey and golden chairs. An antique clock is mounted on the wall. Next to this table is the kitchen, featuring a white and blue color scheme with stunning cabinets. The dining table, located in the living room, is a shiny white surface surrounded by gorgeous pink chairs with golden borders. From the living area, a hallway leads to the bedrooms.

Advertisement

Bedroom and walk-in wardrobe

The Mardaani actress's bedroom boasts white interiors, with a white door and walls decorated with numerous aesthetic elements that create a dreamy atmosphere. The room includes a cozy bed with a grey cushioned wall and a bedside table holding stationery and scented candles.

One wall features a decorative collage, while other areas are adorned with plants, books, and brown bean bags, creating a comfortable seating corner embellished with dream catchers and lights. Another wall showcases books and a small cabinet filled with more books. The room also includes a wardrobe that displays her collection of designer bags and expensive sneakers.

The bedroom features a well-organized walk-in closet for her outfits, equipped with multiple cabinets to accommodate her clothing. One wall is decorated with portraits capturing her favorite moments. A beautiful dressing table is also present, complete with a large mirror and lights, where her favorite perfumes and other essentials are arranged. The bedroom includes a private washroom, decorated in a dark blue and red color scheme.

Advertisement

Balcony

Avneet's room has a spacious balcony that provides a stunning view. The balcony is equipped with a hanging swing, a light hanging from the ceiling, and a chair for relaxing.

Isn't her home aesthetically pleasing?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more interesting home tours of your favorite celebrities!

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor's Mumbai House: Walk-in wardrobe to home bar, 16 videos of actor's luxurious abode that will make your jaw drop