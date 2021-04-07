Exclusive: Adaa Khan shares she immediately clicked with Arjun Bijlani on sets of Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi

Naagin fame Adaa Khan talked exclusively about her connection with Arjun Bijlani and also shared some makeup tips for her fans.

The Naagin fame actress Adaa Khan has recently appeared with her former co-star , in the music video named ‘Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi’. The duo looked sensational as they shared solid romantic chemistry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed her chemistry with Arjun Bijlani. She said that when they met after 4 years, their chemistry was still there. She said that “working with Arjun was more fun than work”, as they had a great time shooting for the music video. She added that “it feels like the connection is still there”.

The actress was full of praises for Arjun Bijlani with whom she has also worked previously in the show Naagin 1. She said, “Arjun is an amazing person and a great actor… we had a great time and as usual he was pulling my leg”.

On being asked her favorite character that she has played till now, she said, “You can’t ask a mother ki aapka favorite bacha kon hai.” She added that the audience loved her role of Shesha in Naagin 1 and she feels that it was a character that was very different from the person that she is in real life.

On being about the reason behind her flawless skin, she replied, “ I do get breakout because of the makeup, mood swings and a large amount of stress…but if you eat well and take care then there are fewer chances of breakouts.

She also gave some makeup tips for the audience before signing off. She advised them to apply a moisturizer, Vitamin C serum, or sunscreen before applying makeup for allowing the skin to breathe. She added that one should apply lip balm before applying lipstick to avoid chapped and dry lips.

