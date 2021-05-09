EXCLUSIVE: Amandeep Sidhu on Mother’s Day: She used to tell me not to be dependent on anyone

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s actor Amandeep Sidhu is very close to his mother. She shares a strong bond with her and on this day he talks about the big lesson she has taught him.

Every year we dedicate one day to celebrate and honour the spirit of motherhood and applaud the efforts of a woman whose job is not just limited to being a parent or a housewife. In many countless ways, she plays the role of a teacher, a guide, and a mentor only to be the biggest support and inspiration for us. Popular show of Zee TV ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actress Amandeep Sidhu also thanked his mother for teaching him so much valuable things in life.

She said, “There are several things I have learned from my mother but the one thing that she taught me and has always stayed on my mind, is the importance of being financially and emotionally independent. Since my sister and I were kids, my mother always told us not to be dependent on anyone who, however, close that person may be. While she has always reassured us of her unconditional support, she would tell us that this is a path that we have to walk on our own. This lesson and her belief in me have always let me fight my own battles and learn from the mistakes I made.”

“I think it’s a big thing for parents to let their children be independent and my parents gave me that liberty to live my life on my own. My mom always told me that she wants to be proud of me no matter what I achieve and today I can say that I am here because she trusts in me,” She added.

She even talks about the relationship with her mother and said that she misses her a lot. She belongs from Delhi but due to work commitment, she gets to travel lees to her home place.

