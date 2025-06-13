Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 13, 2025 Episode Written Update: Armaan in tears after seeing Abhira with Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 13, 2025 Episode Written Update: Maira tells Abhira that she will need her costume and ghungroo for the performance. Abhira requests Vidya to stitch a new dress for Maira. Vidya agrees. As Maira needs ghungroos, Abhira opens Pookie's 5th birthday gift, which has ghungroos, and gives it to Maira. Abhira gets emotional but still chooses to give Pookie's gift to Maira. Geetanjali requests Armaan to pray for Maira at the temple. Armaan and Geetanjali pray at the temple, worried about Maira. They decide to go to the temple later.

Advertisement

Armaan sees Maira in the temple. Soon, he sees Abhira with her and gets emotional. Armaan breaks down in tears seeing Maira with her mother. Armaan recalls losing Pookie 7 years ago because of Abhira. Armaan walks towards Abhira and Maira. Abhira is shaken to see Armaan. Maira calls Armaan 'papa' and leaves Abhira shocked. She asks Maira if Armaan is her father, and the latter confirms. Abhira tells Maira that she is her mother. Abhira gets emotional.

Armaan tries to take Maira away from Abhira. However, Abhira doesn't allow Armaan to take Maira away from her. Armaan's dream breaks. He observes Abhira and Maira from a distance. Armaan then sees Vidya and Kaveri and gets emotional. Geetanjali shouts Maira's name, but Armaan takes her away.

5 reasons why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 7-year leap will help improve the show's ratings

Vidya's phone turns on. Geetanjali questions Armaan for not going to meet Maira. Armaan requests Geetanjali to go alone and get Maira. She asks Armaan several questions about not going to meet Maira. However, he explains that he doesn't have answers. Abhira prays for Maira's performance. She expresses her anger over god. Maira tries to clear Abhira's anger toward god and prays for her business.

Advertisement

Abhira becomes emotional as Maira will soon return to her father. Maira promises Abhira that she will come to her house with her father. Geetanjali questions Armaan for hiding from Abhira. Armaan begs Geetanjali to go alone and get Maira. As Geetanjali goes to get Maira, she again disappears. At the fair, Maira gives a sweet peck on Vidya, Abhira, and Kaveri's cheeks. Kaveri prays for Maira's competition.

Kaveri and Vidya are happy as many customers visit their stall. Armaan and Geetanjali reach the fare to find Maira. Maira questions Abhira about Pookie. Abhira gets emotional. Abhira's friend informs her that all the sarees at the stall have been sold. Abhira gets happy. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 11, 2025 Episode Written Update: Armaan calls Abhira after Maira's disappearance, here's WHY