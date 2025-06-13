EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar makes BIG statement about Krushna Abhishek: '20-20 ghar bana liye bezatti karwa ke...'

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's friendship post Bigg Boss 16 was a surprise and shock for many. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek was asked about his camaraderie with former rival Samarth. Talking about the same, Abhishek shared how he and Samarth share a good bond. While speaking to us, he also made a big statement about his co-contestant Krushna Abhishek's wealth.

Advertisement

Abhishek shared how he and Samarth have fun while shooting for Laughter Chefs. The actor mentioned that he knows their pair will be liked on Laughter Chefs. He revealed that Samarth respects him and also listens to his advice.

Abhishek Kumar said, "Hum dono ko hi zyada taunt maari jaati hai. Pehle pehle bura bhi lagta tha kyuki use to nahi the hum. Pehle lagta are kya hai. Par maine theatre mei bhi ye sab kiya hua hai. Kitna kuch kiya maine. Kitne roles play kiye hai. Alag alag skit kiye hai maine toh yaha kyu nahi."

(Only we two get most of the taunts. I initially felt bad because we weren't used to it. We used to think why us. But I have done theatre and have done all this. I have done so much. Played so many roles, did several skits, so I thought why not here).

Watch Abhishek Kumar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Advertisement

He added, "Maine dekha Krushna (Krushna Abhishek) bhai ne 20-20 ghar bana liye bezatti karwa karwa ke, kar kar ke. 10-10 gaadiya le li toh chalo issi line mei lag jaate hai (laughs). (I saw Krushna brother built 20-20 houses by getting insulted and doing insults. He purchased 10-10 cars, so I thought of going on this path)."

The Udaariyaan actor praised Samarth Jurel for being a good person. He recalled that Samarth had called him after Bigg Boss 16, and they had spoken. Abhishek also said that he and Samarth apologized to each other, and now they are close friends.

Abhishek and Samarth even vacationed together in Thailand and Goa. He emphasised how he was happy when Samarth recently purchased a car. He even revealed how their parents are also good friends.

Along with Laughter Chefs, Abhishek Kumar is also seen in Tu Haii Aashiiki opposite Amandeep Sidhu.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar recalls being touched inappropriately: 'Maine mummy ko...'