EXCLUSIVE: Arvind Vaidya on precautions on Anupamaa’s set; TMKOC’s Ghanashyam Nayak isn't facing finance issue

Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka adds that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi is a gentleman, and the entire group really looks after him.

After the second wave of Covid-19 in April this year, many television shoots had moved out of Mumbai to continue filming, and reportedly many senior actors had not joined the cast. However, TV shoots have now resumed in Mumbai, and senior artists have started shooting for their parts too. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya, who plays Hasmukh Shah in the Rupali Ganguly fronted show, says that all guidelines are being followed on their set.

“Not only for senior citizens, but proper precautions are being taken for everyone. In every 2-3 hours they sanitize the set. The production has arranged hot turmeric water and kadha for us, which we are served in every few hours. Our water bottles and make up materials are also separate for everyone, while no two artists share the same room. The cast and crew always wear the mask, and we take it off only when we go in front of the camera. So we follow all the necessary precautions,” informs Vaidya, adding that all senior artists should get completely vaccinated before they start shooting.

“I took both the doses, after which I rested for 20 days and only after that I joined the team. The way we look after our elders at home, we should do the same on the set too and that really happens on the sets of Anupamaa. Everyone really looks after me,” adds Vaidya.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s shooting has also reportedly resumed in Mumbai’s Filmcity. However, Ghanashyam Nayak, who plays Nattu Kaka hasn’t completely started shooting for it. “Of course the shooting is shut, but I am not facing any financial crunches. Our producer (Asit Kumarr Modi) is a gentleman, and the entire group really looks after me. With God’s blessings, I am very happy,” says Nayak.

The actor is undergoing treatment for cancer. “I am not doing chemotherapy now. Right now, I am taking some Ayurvedic medicines,” Nayak informs.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari is 'so proud' of daughter Palak Tiwari ahead of her debut: She did it with her hard work

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×