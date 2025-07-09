Bigg Boss 2 fame Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to divorce after 3 years of marriage?

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been a well-known couple in the entertainment industry. After being together for 14 years, the couple tied the knot in 2022. Recently, when Payal announced her decision to resign from the post of director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, citing personal reasons, rumors of their divorce started surfacing on the internet. The naysayers claimed that Payal and Sangram are parting ways after 3 years of marriage.

Sangram Singh reacts to divorce news

Putting an end to these speculations, Sangram Singh said that there is no question of divorce. He told ETimes TV, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce, and I will also request her to not believe in such rumors."

The Bigg Boss 7 fame was also asked about Payal Rohatgi's decision to resign from his charitable trust. Upon being asked, he clarified that it was her own decision and he respects it. He said that both have different approaches towards work and mentioned that Payal must have done it for the better.

Sangram stated, "I wouldn't stop her. She is free to take her own decisions." He shared how nothing wrong.

For the uninformed, Payal took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her resignation letter. She wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangam Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons. I request the Board to kindly accept my resignation and take the necessary steps to file the requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to be associated with the Foundation, and I wish the organization continued success in all its endeavors. Thank you for your support and cooperation."

After this, the rumors started floating on the internet. However, the couple recently celebrated their third marriage anniversary.

Workwise, Sangram Singh has been a part of several shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Nach Baliye 7.

