When and where to watch new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga? Meet confirmed celeb couples, hosts

Pati Patni Aur Panga, the name itself sounds interesting and dramatic. With celebrity couples stepping in as contestants, this upcoming reality show is set to grace our screens and promises to deliver unlimited entertainment. The celeb duos who are set to take this challenge are revealed.

Now, the makers have disclosed the faces of the two hosts and also announced the premiere date, time, and everything you need to know about this show.

When and where to watch Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a highly anticipated reality show, featuring numerous popular celebrity couples who will dive into the delightful chaos to test their chemistry. The wait is finally over as the makers have announced the premiere date.

Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on August 2, Saturday, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. It will air only on weekends. The episodes will also be available to watch on the channel's OTT platform, which is Jio Hotstar.

Who are the contestants in Pati Patni Aur Panga?

The makers shared several promos on social media, revealing the list of celebrity couples who are contestants in this show. Expect everything, from teamwork trials and love language moments to celebrating small wins, anecdotes, and silly fights that only deepen the bond. The contestants of Pati Patni Aur Panga are -

1- Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

2- Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

3- Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee

4- Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar

5- Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

6- Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri

7- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Who are the hosts of Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Bollywood's beloved actress, Sonali Bendre, is set to bring her charm and advice to this reality show. The makers released the first official promo of Pati Patni Aur Panga, revealing that she will be the host.

Recently, the co-host was announced. The co-host is none other than Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Sonali Bendre and Munawar will be adding fun and fire to this upcoming show.

