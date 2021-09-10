EXCLUSIVE: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’s Rohit Purohit recalls celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at home in Jaipur

Rohit Purohit is a prominent name in the television industry, owing his role in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor talked with the Pinkvilla about the childhood celebrations and his plans for the future celebrations with his wife.

Talking about his childhood days, the actor shared the details of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home in Jaipur. He shared that it was celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and joy. He said, “There was a Ganpati idol at the entrance of our home and my grandfather used to do puja of that idol on every Ganesh Chaturthi. As grandpa grew old, my father started doing it and as I grew up even I wanted to follow the same ritual. So when I was only 10-years-old I used to tell my father that even I want to perform the puja and he would pick me up and let me do it. It made me so happy. Every year after doing puja at home we used to visit the Ganesh temple near Nahargarh fort.”

Talking about the celebration’s tradition going on in his family for years, he said he also wanted to carry it out in Mumbai home as well. He said, “I think the concept of festival was started to spend time with family and be in a spiritual zone as everyone is busy in their own lives. I am from Jaipur but I thought of bringing Ganpati to my place in Mumbai post marriage but the pandemic happened, so I couldn't do it. But next year I am definitely going to do it.”

As the COVID-19 cases are still increasing, the Maharashtra government has prohibited any Ganpati procession and at a time only five people are allowed to gather at a place.

Rohit’s wife Sheena also maintained that people should celebrate at home and follow COVID-19 safety protocol. She said, “"I think people shouldn't step out and celebrate the festival only at home with their eco-friendly Ganpatis. The COVID cases are still rising and let's not take anything lightly. Bappa would be more happy if his followers are safe.”

Rohit added, “Sheena and I believe in celebrating all the festivals, and we will visit a few friends who have brought in Ganpati if I pack up timely.”