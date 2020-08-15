EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on Naagin 5: Comparisons with West are NOT right; Easy to criticise; TV has its pressure

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opened up on why she chose to do Naagin 5, her costume, comparisons with the West, trolls, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities and more. Read.

will be seen as the most powerful serpent in Naagin 5. The star's beauty and new look has already created a wave on social media and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina opened up on why she chose to do the supernatural show, her costume, comparisons with West, trolls, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities and more. The actress was last seen in Unlock, a film on OTT platform which was received well. Over to her:

What made you say 'yes' to Naagin finally?

I thought this is the perfect time because I don't see films or digital shoot beginning in the next two months, at least. So I thought this is the perfect opportunity and it is not like a typical daily soap, family drama, it is an Indian folklore which is presented in a very nice way and it is seasonal. I thought let's just utilise the time.

Ekta Kapoor always wanted to see you as her Naagin. She must be really happy?

Ekta Kapoor has always told me this. She is very happy that I am a part of Naagin 5. I shared my pictures of the look with her and she gave feedback. She was very particular about how she wants her Naagin to look. She wanted her to look very sexy and hot.

Since Naagin 4 did not work as per expectations. Do you feel the pressure to ensure this one outdoes the expectations?

I think the pressure comes on your shoulders even if you do a new show, even if it is not a franchise. When you do a new show, you do have a lot of pressure, that people should like the story, the characters, but I have gotten used to it. I really don't focus on the pressure much but I focus on my work, my performance and of course, my outfit and jewellery. This time too we have put a lot of effort in jewellery and outfits. Her outfit is very different from the previous ones. We have done our bit, I hope people like it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on Independence Day: I wish all are able to speak without fear of being slapped by tags

While there is so much love for Naagin, there is also a lot of criticism and trolling which happens. Did you have any apprehensions before signing?

You will have criticism for everything. You will have people speak bad things about a project, or actors or anything you do, but at the end of the day, what matters is the numbers. It is a superhit franchise, people watch it and love it, that is what matters to everyone.

It is very easy to criticise but you have to understand the pressures they deal with Hina Khan

I don't disagree that there is a difference in VFX and everything but you cannot really compare, considering the situation right now with budget constraints and the way we shoot and the unprecedented times right now where everybody's pay check is cut to half. Right now, it is more difficult. But in any case, I don't understand these comparisons with the West, I agree they are better than us but that is because they have better infrastructure, opportunities and budgets. Any supernatural film, which are made beautifully even in our country, they get time to work on graphics, but on television, they don't get enough time. Sometimes you are so short on time, it is a very technically very difficult show. Despite that, you have to deliver episodes and you do whatever you can. It is very easy to criticise but you have to understand the pressures they deal with. I don't these comparisons are valid, especially not with television. If you want to compare, compare with films or digital because they get time. What do you expect? At the end of the day, you are the ones watching and then trolling, and because of that, they continue doing it.

You have had an interesting journey. While we talk about camps, you have been your own person who works on your own terms. How difficult is it?

Of course, we know about the camps and lobbying in Bollywood but on television, it is not so much. On TV, if you are talented and sellable, if I can put it that way, people will give you work and opportunities but for that, you have to work on yourself and create a brand of yourself.

Why are we blaming them? If I were in their place, I would have felt lucky that I have 10 opportunities, and why would I lose them? Hina Khan

Do you think the audience needs to share the onus to ensure actors with good talents get work?

Of course! Everybody will tweet and write that oh we will boycott this and that but you will be the first one to go and watch the film. Stop blaming anybody, it happens everywhere. Be it corporates, everywhere. Stop blaming them. I have mentioned it before too, let's not blame the star kids. Why are we blaming them? If I were in their place, I would have felt lucky that I have 10 opportunities, and why would I lose them? First film, I will watch the film and see my flaws, in second film, I will perform better, third film, I will get an award, fourth film I am the best actor in the country.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×