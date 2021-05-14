EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra can’t stop gushing about his role in YRKKH: This is not a run of the mill character

Karan Kundrra, who is seen playing the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is elated to be a part of the show and got candid about his character.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been among the most loved shows on Indian television, witnessed a massive twist of late as there was a new entry in the cast. We are talking about Karan Kundrra who is seen playing the role of Ranveer in the show and has been garnering a lot of appreciation with his performance. Recently, the actor got candid about his role and was all praises for his character and also the show.

Speaking about his entry in the show Karan says, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the biggest shows on Indian television. The way Ranveer has been written - it is not a character that we can see on Indian television every day. This is not a run of the mill character. I always take up roles which have not been done before and that’s why it is fun.” He also recalled his first meeting with producer Rajan Shahi and stated, “I went for a brief meeting with Rajanji and it went on for quite some time. The first narration of the character was so good that I knew I am going to do this role.”

Interestingly, Karan has been receiving rave reviews from the audience for his character and has been overwhelmed with the response. “Fans are always happy when they see their favourite actor on screen. The way this role has shaped up, the fans are very happy and most importantly I have not done this shade earlier. After working for so long here it’s a great thing to happen. I have also lived the impact when I entered in the show. I am someone who doesn’t want to drag any role, I give my hundred per cent to the role and leave with the potential of that,” he added.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra OPENS up on break up with Anusha Dandekar: 'I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×