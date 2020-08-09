EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malhotra on Naagin 5, reuniting with Hina Khan, pressure of successful franchise, favouritism

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mohit Malhotra on if he had any apprehensions signing Naagin 5, reuniting with Hina Khan, working with Dheeraj, if successful franchise also comes with a lot of pressure. Read.

Naagin 5 will premiere today (August 9, Sunday) with , Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar setting the premise for the season. Hina plays the most powerful Naagin while Mohit plays her lover and Naag. Dheeraj plays an antagonist on the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mohit on if he had any apprehensions signing Naagin 5, reuniting with Hina Khan, working with Dheeraj, if successful franchise also comes with a lot of pressure, criticism and the ongoing debate about favouritism in the industry. Excerpts below:

Post lockdown, you are already on sets and working. How was it to be back on sets especially at the time when everything has been uncertain?

It is always fun to be back on the sets, I love acting. It was a long stretch for us of not working, so I grabbed the opportunity because I knew this is one of the biggest shows and I was very excited. When you got an opportunity this big after a few months of not working, it felt like life has come back because we are so used to shooting every day.

Did it come as a respite because most people had been worried about their next project?

Yes, in ways though. I was occupied learning a lot of things during the lockdown. For me, that was a break for my self-reflection. So, I did not know that when the show will happen to me but luckily, things worked out. For me, more than a respite, it was the excitement to be a part of such a successful franchise.

Last season did not do quite well as it was expected. There are already a lot of expectations from this season. Does it add a bit of pressure?

Not at all, as an actor, the best you can do is work the best on your craft and give your best shot because eventually, the result doesn’t matter because they are not up to you. Also, I feel Naagin 4 did not work as per expectation because the lockdown happened and the situation wasn’t in anyone’s control globally. Having said that, we have a very strong cast and a great storyline this season backed by amazing special effects. I am sure that people will pour in a lot of love and possibly more than they have in the last four seasons.

You have worked with Hina before in Hacked. How was it to reunite? Also, how has it been working with Dheeraj?

It is absolutely fantastic to work with Hina because we have worked before and have become friends now. There is a comfort level and we have a lot of fun on sets while shooting. Dheeraj is a very sweet guy and I think I have found a friend in him now. We have a lot of common things to discuss, so it is absolutely fun to work with them. Having said that, both of them are terrific performers, so it helps you up your game as well.

In Television history, this is the only show to have so many seasons Mohit Malhotra

While Naagin is undoubtedly a successful franchise, there is also a lot of criticism it gets. Does that bother you?

If we had not got the kind of love the show has, it won’t be in its fifth season. It has become such a successful franchise because of all the love that the entire nation has showered on it. There is a reason why the producers continue to believe in it. In Television history, this is the only show to have so many seasons. About criticism, there is always a certain criticism which follows but I feel it is a good thing because people are talking about it.

Were you onboard immediately or you had apprehensions about coming on board for the show?

You know when Ekta says that she believes you should do this role, then you believe it because you know it will take you to another level. She is like a mentor, I have done many shows with her and she is like a family. When something comes from her, you know it is big. Naagin is already an established franchise and it doesn’t really matter which platform it is on if it takes your game upwards.

You have worked in films and web shows. Was coming back to TV a difficult choice? Because it is believed that creativity is compromised a bit when it comes to daily soaps.

Honestly, I don’t think so. It all depends on the kind of scripts you choose. For me, I have always said that the platform doesn’t matter as long as I can add to my body of work if I have another craft to showcase. We get to fulfill a lot of fantasy work, a lot of technicalities and you get to better your craft, as an actor it is very important to evolve each day.

I don’t feel there is any favouritism but yes, people forget that those who are getting work have worked really hard Mohit Malhotra

On Favouritism in TV industry debate

I don’t think so. However big you are, I think eventually everyone has to test for the roles they get, and hence I don’t feel there is any favouritism but yes, people forget that those who are getting work have worked really hard and boast of a body of work and have worked on their craft. People don’t see that. People point out that oh he or she is again doing a show but conveniently forget that these people have worked so hard and proved themselves, have put in efforts behind all this. We have gone through times when we had to shoot 48 hours at a stretch because we are passionate about it. The hard work and pain are never seen.

On TV actors not getting equal opportunities

Everybody has a different opinion. I feel as long as you can showcase your craft is better, it may take you a little longer than those who have easier access to those projects, as long as you are consistent in what you are doing, it will happen. It might not happen for the first time but eventually, it will.

You have had your ups and downs. How do you see your journey?

It has been a great journey. Every actor who has become big has had to go through his journey of ups and downs. There is no success without failure and every failure is a learning step. As long as you enjoy those puzzles to solve, and learn and move forward. I think you just need to keep going and be consistent.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×