EXCLUSIVE: Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani reveals she won 5 lakh in a poker game on Spartan: I was on cloud nine

Naagin fame Anita Hassanandini is not just a brilliant actor but also an avid fan of Poker. In an exclusive Instagram session with Pinkvilla, Anita revealed how she has been using a lockdown period to hone her poker skills on Spartan and more.

Among the most popular shows on TV, Naagin series had won the hearts of people and the new season too was doing the same before the lockdown. One of the important characters on the show is as Vishaka and she has been a constant part of the show. However, very few fans of the talented actress know that Anita is an avid Poker player and loved the sport. Not just this, amidst the lockdown, Anita has been spending time on the popular Poker app, Spartan and has been honing her skills.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live session, Anita got candid about her love for Poker and how Spartan helped her in passing time amidst the lockdown. The gorgeous diva exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that in the current times, she has been honing her Poker skills on Spartan and almost spends 6 to 8 hours on the app while playing the sport. Anita revealed that on Spartan, one can learn as well as hone their Poker skills and even real money in tournaments.

When asked about her biggest win in Spartan, Anita shared that she won 5 and a half lakh in a poker Tournament on Spartan and the best part came when she got the money. The diva said that she was on cloud nine when she won the tournament. On playing Poker on Spartan, Anita said, “I won 5 and a half lakhs. There was a Poker tournament on Spartan. To play poker you need to focus a lot. For the game, I started playing at 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning. But when I won it was amazing. I don’t keep a count of the losses as I feel you should enjoy your win and forget your losses. When I won my first tournament on Spartan, I won 5 and a half lakhs. It was real money. I was on cloud nine. You feel so proud not because of the money but because you won due to the hand you deal. It is very nice.”

When asked about Poker still being considered as a taboo, Anita said that Poker is a sport and a lot of people think that it’s gambling. But, she added that Poker needs a lot of patience and that once you start playing, people will understand that it is a sport. She said that for people to change, it will take some time. When asked if the Naagin star loves to play Poker online or offline, she said that it is much nicer playing online. Anita said, “It is nice to play online. It gets easier to brush up your skills online. The Spartan app is perfect as no one can see your face. They don't notice your nervousness. Off late, I have been playing on Spartan so much that I have improved.”

Well, Anita went on to reveal that there are few women in the field of Poker but mentioned that they have an upper hand when playing Poker as men get intimidated by women who play poker. She said, “I feel whatever men can do, women can do better. You need patience in poker and women have a lot of it. We women would kill it if they started playing it.” We further prodded her about her Poker plans for 2020 and she revealed that she may go ahead and learn it from a good teacher to improve her skill. The Naagin 4 star said that she wouldn’t mind taking an online class for honing her Poker skills. She credited Harman Baweja for teaching her Poker initially. Finally, when we asked Anita to name one actor who she would love to go on a Poker date with, she revealed it would be .

Anita even revealed that Ekta Kapoor doesn’t like poker but plays Teen Patti. When asked if her husband Rohit plays Poker, Anita mentioned that she tried to teach him several times, but he doesn’t know it that well. On the work front, Anita was shooting for Naagin 4 when the Coronavirus lockdown happened. The diva is currently at home with her husband Rohit Reddy and is spending time at home playing Poker on Spartan for an average of 6 to 8 hours of the day.

