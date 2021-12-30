EXCLUSIVE: Remember Masumi Mewawalla aka Savri from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Here’s what she’s upto now

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) was one of the most iconic shows on television, and fans still remember a lot about this Ekta Kapoor backed soap opera. Child artist-turned-designer Masumi Mewawalla is most popularly remembered for playing Savri Virani in this Smriti Irani fronted show. However, after her stint in KSBKBT she took a break from acting to complete her studies and pursue her love for fashion. She states that acting is her first love, and had started working when she was 3.

“I did a couple of serials, Gujarati stage shows, and I think for about 10 to 12 years I worked in the acting field. Then I finished my management studies, post which I was also into catering and choreography for sometime. Then in 2014, I started my fashion couture label, and since I have always been a part of the glam world, sticking back to it was a good option for me. I remember I had made a saree for my mom (Rakhi Mewawalla), the most cliche way to start a business I think. So that’s how I got into fashion, and next month my company turns 8,” smiles Masumi, who was a part of the show for around six years.

She informs that over the years she has been in touch with a few of her co-stars. “I spoke to Tuhinaa (Vohra) recently who played my mother. I also met Mrs. Smriti Irani, who was a very vital part of the show, was in Mumbai, so I met her as well. I have spoken to Shilpa Agnihotri sometime ago. So yes, there have been conversations happening here and there,” says Masumi, adding that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s set was like her second home.

“The set was like my own house where people used to take care of me, educate me, and I remember each one of them used to sit with me for my homework. Someone used to help me with my maths homework, some with science and some with Hindi. It used to be like a family. Also, coming from a Gujarati family, our love for food is well known and I used to carry it for the whole set. In fact, recently when I met Mrs Smriti Irani I carried some theplas for her. Kyunki was my second project with her. Our first project together was called ‘Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal’. I have learnt a lot of life lessons from her,” she shares.

Masumi, who recently received the ‘Promising and Innovative fashion designer of the year’ award, informs that she gets acting offers very often, and the most recent one was from an OTT giant. “But I don't think I can go back to acting for now at least. As of now, I have my hands pretty full, so it would be difficult for me to get into any other commitment,” she asserts.

Meanwhile, on the fashion front she says that she would love to style Deepika Padukone. “That is something I am really looking forward to, and in Hollywood I would really like to style Jennifer Lopez,” Masumi concludes.

