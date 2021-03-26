EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik to Karan Patel & Dheeraj Dhoopar, celebs on their favourite snacks to gorge on Holi

Pinkvilla reached out to popular TV actors to know about their favourite food items that they like to relish on Holi. Parth Samthaan, Alpana Buch & Abhinav Shukla also share interesting answers.

Holi is around the corner, however this year the festival will be a lot different than every year, as most of us will remain confined in our homes because of the ongoing Covid-19 scare. While it's advisable to not step outside this year to celebrate the festival especially in crowded areas, nothing can stop us from celebrating the big day at home, with our favourite food items. In this special feature, Pinkvilla reached out to popular TV actors to know which is their favourite food item to gorge on Holi.

Right from the Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to Anupama’s Alpana Buch, they all had interesting answers to share. Read on.

Parth Samthaan

Gujia is what reminds me of Holi, so yeah I always have it on Holi and since now I am in Hyderabad, will have some good Biryani too.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

My favourite food for Holi is definitely Gujia, and has always been. I used to wait for this festival so that I could gorge on this amazing dish. It is also a very important part of our family culture. Come what may we always have Gujias during Holi.

I think my most favourite food on Holi would be Vada Pav, because that’s the usual snack we all have while playing holi. It’s readily available, is hot whenever you want it and is also the most portable food I would say. You can carry it anywhere you go, you don’t need plates, no hassle, just take it and eat it.

Alpana Buch

I would like to make Puran Poli, because that is what the tradition is. Puran Poli and Dahi Wade are my absolute favourites, and I always love to have them on festivals. Making them is a time consuming process, but one can relish it on a holiday. If I get an off on Holi, I would definitely make it this year as well.

Rubina Dilaik

I am a true desi girl when it comes to my food choices and Indian sweets are my favourite! There is absolutely nothing better than gorging on delicious Rabdi and Jalebi during the festival of Holi, which only makes the festival a lot more special for me.

Abhinav Shukla

I love eating deep fried pakoras and samosas. All that water and dancing makes me really hungry.

