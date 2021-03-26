EXCLUSIVE: Tannaz Irani opens up on Holi plans; Urges to play festival of colours safely & smartly.

Pinkvilla recently caught up with Tannaz Trani on the sets of her show and got talking about her Holi plans.

Tannaz Irani, who currently stars in the show Apna Bhi Time Ayega, made a comeback to the small screen when the show went on air late last year. Pinkvilla recently caught up with Tannaz on the sets of her show and got talking about her Holi plans. In a video chat with us, Tannaz revealed that while she does not celebrate the festival with crazy parties like before, they do celebrate it in their small little way.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Tannaz reminisced the good old days and said, "I'm a Parsi so we don't really celebrate Holi. But Parsis celebrate so many festivals like Christmas, Holi, Diwali and others. We celebrate everything. I remember many years ago there was a channel's party and there was a swimming pool and we had all gone as a team." She revealed that she was pushed into the pool by one of her close friends and that remains her happiest and craziest Holi memory to date.

Dishing out details about how she plans to celebrate Holi this year. Tannaz added, "Not just this year, but for the past three to four years we choose to play Holi in our colony only. We stay in Parsi Colony so we play with the kids and relatives there only. "

She also urged people to celebrate the festival of colours safely and smartly. When asked what's the best way to celebrate Holi this year, Tannaz said, "Play Holi with known people or just your close friends."

