EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia on what Ekta Kapoor said while offering Komolika: You’re going to be next sex bomb

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most loved actresses, and has featured in a number of popular shows. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her journey in the television industry. “So I have started from DD days, Doordarshan. My mother used to be a producer too, so she has also made shows for Doordarshan at that point of time. We have done those short stories,” says Urvashi, who then featured in the iconic show, Dekh Bhai Dekh.

“At that point of time, Dekh Bhai Dekh was the grandest show of them all. It was a multi-cam setup, the first ever multi-cam setup show that we did, and I was a part of it. So I can proudly say that I was a part of the evolving first world, right from the beginning. Then the second multi-cam show that I did was Ghar Ek Mandir for Balaji (Telefilms), after which I did Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, and we were just moving on with time. Before that I had done a lot of work, had done a lot of Zee shows. I had done Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Zanjeerein - you name the show, and now I am practically forgetting all the shows that I have done,” recalls Urvashi.

She also talks about her iconic character Komolika from Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. “Kasautii just happened. Even though I remember very clearly Ekta telling me that you’re going to be the next sex bomb on TV, and we were like (laughs), dimaag mein utna nahin tha. Let's be honest, at that point there was nothing much in the head except that I have to work, I need to work, I have to fend, I have responsibilities, all I want is to do good work,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

