EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia on her role in Naagin 6: ‘She has class, money and is a doting mother’

Urvashi Dholakia is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. Her role of ‘Komolika’ in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Now the actress again collaborated with her after numerous years. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Naagin 6. It is a very successful franchise and the upcoming season features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Talking about the fiction-based show, Urvashi shares with Pinkvilla Team, “It is always a good thing to go back to fiction, but the most important is to go back to the right one."

Recalling how Naagin happened, Urvashi revealed, “When I was offered Naagin, I agreed to the role because Naagin is currently one of the biggest supernatural franchise on television. Also, I am sure that if Ekta chose me for the role, she definitely had something concrete in mind.”

Talking about returning to Balaji and Ekta, she shared her happiness saying, "Balaji is home ground for me. You can call it a karmic, cosmic connection with Ekta and the Balaji team. We all understand one another extremely well and it feels great to be working with them once again. We have such a strong connect with each other that in the beginning even when my character was not entirely characterized, I had faith in Ekta and the team that they would make sure it's a standout role".

Sharing about her character, Urvashi says, "She's very suave. She happens to be a minister's wife who has class, money, taste and she's a doting mother to her daughters. That is all I can say. You'll have to see the show to know more."

Actress Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in the fiction space in Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha.



