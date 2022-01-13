EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena shares his Makar Sankranti memories: Flying kites in Ujjain is my favourite passion

Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular actors in the television industry and has been part of numerous shows. The actor is presently seen as the male protagonist of the daily soap ‘Sirf Tum’ and is getting highly appreciated for his aggressive role. The actor is a huge fan of the Makar Sankranti festival, which he used to celebrate will full excitement and energy in his hometown, Ujjain. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Team, he talked about his best memories of Makar Sankranti and his plans for this year.

Vivian Dsena, who is currently playing Ranveer Oberoi in Sirf Tum, shared that he will have a working day during Makar Sankranti. He misses his hometown during festivals. He said, “Makar Sankranti is my favourite festival and I have been flying kites since my childhood every year without a miss. When I was 10 years old, I started flying kites and I have learned it myself. And flying kites in Ujjain is my favourite passion. I find a unique positive energy in the city during this. Everyone gathers in the roof to fly kites and they also put big speakers there. The energy is out of this world and amazes me.”

He also described his day in Ujjain during Makar Sankranti, “The day starts quite early around 7 in the morning when we go to the terrace and start flying kites. I remember I used to make manza at home in my childhood. From breakfast to lunch we had all meals at the terrace and we don't come down before sunset. The positivity around has a special feeling in Ujjain. The meaning of this festival is still the same for me. I still get excited from the first week of January as I know Makar Sankranti is around the corner."

The actor is very fond of flying kites. Vivian shared, “In a day I cut 200 plus kites. I remember we also used to chase kites in a big ground in Ujjain.” He added that he does not fly cites in Mumbai, “In Mumbai people don't celebrate in a big way like my home town.”

Talking about his favourite food during this festival, he said, “I just don't think of anything on Makar Sankranti. I eat each and everything right from homemade til ka ladoo to poha, jalebi. A special Alu Vada which we get in a shop near a single theatre in Ujjain is my favourite. All my friends used to get together on the roof and never used to come down till evening.”

For the last couple of years, Vivian is here in Mumbai due to a pandemic. This year he will be busy shooting for his show, Sirf Tum.



