EXCLUSIVE: Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Vivian Dsena chops off his long hair on demand of his fans

Actor has a massive fan following on social media and all over the country. The girls are crazy over his cute dimples. People have loved him from his first show to even now. Over the years, his acting and looks have also improved impressively. The actor is very active on social and often shares pictures with his fans.

For the past few months, we could see that he had let his hair grow long. We have to agree that he looked dapper in the long hair look. But many of his fans have been asking him to chop his hair as they preferred to see the actor in short hair. Obliging his fans, the actor has now changed his look to short hair.

The actor shared on his social media that it was very difficult for him to give up the long hair but he did this only for his fans. He wrote in the caption, “To give up on the long hair after a year&half was really tough decision to make...But When My Fans chose Short Hair, Hesitation had No Place then...”

Take a look:

Presently, he is looking for a more substantial role on the television screens. He has also been spotted playing football as it is his passion.

The actor became famous from the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in which he played the role of Abhay Raichand. He has also been part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja season 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. He was last seen in the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in which he played the role of Harman Singh.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena: When I started off, thought of acting as a good job; Was a decent reason for survival