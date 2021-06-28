EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena on working in TV: Being recognised & loved by people is a different feeling

Vivan Dsena believes that television is a strong medium and it takes actors closer to the masses. People will always love watching TV shows, he said.

Actor is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Fans and celebrities took to their social media handles to extend wishes for him. His social account is flooded with birthday wishes. The actor is better known for his performances as Abhay in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, RK in Madhubala, and Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He gained more fame after portraying the role of Harman Singh Shakti in Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. On his special day, he spoke on various issues including working on the television.

The actor believes that people still enjoy watching TV. He shared his thoughts on how wonderful it feels to be working on a medium that takes you closer to the masses. “People belonging to different strata of the society watch TV, so when they see you daily, they form a special bond with the actors and the shows. Being recognised and loved by people from all walks of life is a different feeling altogether. Whenever I step out of an auto rickshaw people working on the work or asking for help on the streets, those working in medical and general stores recognise me much like those stepping out of big cars or running to catch a bus or hire a taxi for office. This connection with all kinds of people makes working on TV worthwhile. I think that’s the real reward. It’s gratifying to have touched so many hearts by entertaining them with my work,” he said.

On the changes that he has seen in the industry over the years, he continues, “TV is growing in different directions. It’s not about saas-bahu anymore. They are experimenting with new genres, stories and also exploring different concepts and presentations. OTT can’t be compared with TV because it comes in seasons, while TV is for daily viewing, hence these daily soaps. The audience is completely different, so is the reach.”

“Television connects to its audience daily, for some the medium is a part of their daily regime. People who like to watch daily soaps schedule their day accordingly and with new concepts being explored, they are enjoying watching TV all the more,” he further adds.

Vivian Dsena also shared his thoughts on the pandemic and said, “I think one of the essential lessons from these times is getting an understanding of our true friends and well-wishers.”

