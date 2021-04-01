EXCLUSIVE: Was mentally disturbed when Aly Goni turned against me in Bigg Boss 14, hit me hard: Pavitra Punia

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Pavitra Punia opened up about her experience. Further, she revealed how she felt when Aly Gony went against her on the show.

Actress Pavitra Punia, throughout her stint in Bigg Boss 14 came across as a strong and powerful personality. As much as she is fierce, she is equally a sensitive soul with an emotional heart. Pavitra, who believes that though it is difficult for strangers to break her, they are her own people whose actions can totally hurt her. Probably that is exactly what happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house between her and good friend and actor Aly Goni.

Talking about it, Pavitra stated how she was disturbed when her own friends whom she considered close, somewhat ditched her for reasons unknown to her in the game show.

"I was very disturbed during my last week in the BB 14 house because I saw my friends whom I knew before the Bigg Boss game show like Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli turn against me in the game," said Pavitra.

"Being very sensitive, it really hit me hard. I saw how for the game, they really turned against me and I did not know why. Nikki was seen with Kavita Kaushik, Aly was seen with Jasmin Bhasin. Also, the way Aly and Rahul Vaidya bonded in the house, it was nice. But looking at it I felt that- come on, we too (Aly and Pavitra) have been friends from even before the game show. Even if we were not BFFs, we definitely were good friends. Just for a game, you can't put somebody down or make them feel low, so much that it becomes difficult for that person to lift up herself again. I did try to understand, to gauge why this was happening, but the person in action never understood how hard-hitting his actions were to me," added Pavitra.

"Having said that, I know that after all it was a game and in the game, the content was the king. If you deliver content, you sustain in the game. Now if you want to be fake or real is your call. I just played with my heart and never with my mind. What affected me the most was seeing my own friends ditch me. So I really became emotionally low and went into mental turmoil. I couldn't even eat well at all during that time. But still, I did put in my best foot forward. Honestly, I was shocked when I was evicted from the BB house."

So now that the game show is over, will she try and resolve all the big and small differences with Aly? Ask her this and the actress says, "We haven't got a chance to meet each other after Bigg Boss. Also, things were never spoilt from my end, so it doesn't make sense for me to go ahead and resolve those things that I didn't spoil in the first place. Everybody knows what had happened and from whose end things went for a toss amongst us. Everybody has seen the task. Also for a matter of fact, Pavitra Punia believes in holding her head high. I do not like to bow down unnecessarily for anything or anybody. If it's my mistake, I will definitely apologize but for something I haven't done and just for the sake of resolving it, I do not believe in bowing down. I will definitely respect my friend and want the best for him but I will not take a step ahead first just to get the friendship back intact, because I never spoilt it in the first place," said Pavitra.

"Yes, I do speak to Nikki at times and she did acknowledge that certain things shouldn't have happened in the house amidst us but as a part of the game, they happened. And Nikki is a beautiful girl from within too. She is a sweet girl, especially with me. Also, if somebody comes by himself and tries to resolve things, I swear I will burst out crying, I am that emotional. I don't hold hard feelings and if Aly comes to resolve then why not," signed off Pavitra.

Aly and Pavitra were a part of the same superhit show- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two, though weren't best of friends but they definitely considered each other as really good ones.

