EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan on budget crunches, script change, banking episodes

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gul Khan opens up on the difficulties her team and she has to face to ensure safety on the sets of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, working with less budget, financial crunch, crew strength, and more.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting the economy adversely, producers have been worried about the budget cuts, working with 33% of crew and above all, ensuring the safety of the 'work family'. While many shows have already been shut down due to budget issues, others' have been asked to follow 16-page guidelines in order to begin shooting. The shoots for major shows have finally begun including Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in lead role. The broadcasters are aiming to begin fresh telecast from July 13th. We spoke to Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan who shared with us the difficulties they have to face while making a supernatural show, financial issues, and banking episodes.

The biggest challenge and track change

We have to cut down the action sequences on the show. We have been told that we will have to reduce the level of graphics because our show had a heavy action scene and also to make up for the footage. Also, because there is curfew which is of 9 PM, we will have to pack up by 7:30 PM so that the team reaches home by 9, and the crew strength will also be one third, so we will have to create a second unit. For Jadu, we will have to start a new track, otherwise, how will we bank episodes?

Cast being supportive

Not really. Everybody is very cooperative. They are extremely supportive and loving. My complete team is very awesome. We have been in touch and we are all on board. So, everyone is trying to hold on to some positivity. A lot of people are therefore looking at this positively. Also, a lot of shows shut down, only a few shows are coming back, people are taking this positively that at least we have something to go back to. It is really sad, that so many people might not have anything to go back to.



Budget cut

The economy is crashing; it is in depression, so our budgets will also suffer. We will have to find out a way and be innovative. As a team, we will have to figure out a way to sustain the production quality with less budget.

Changes in script

Script had to be toned down because Jadu had high action scenes in almost all episodes. Cars are flying, people are hanging, jungle sequences, action sequences, the show can't be written that ay for some time now. It will now have to move towards establishing more relationships and romance, the number of action sequences will have to go down.

TRP pressure

Of course, rating pressure is going to become worse than before. But, we have a very happy cast and crew. We know that we will do our best and then we will see. You have to draw a line, how much stress you can take (smiles).

Crew strength

Yes, we are still considering how to go about it (on how to manage with less crew on floors). While shooting, a lot of people are on a daily basis. For a show like Jadu, the number of people on floors, it depends on the scene being shot. If there is an action scene, if there is an animation, so that day the action and graphic people are on the floor, it fluctuates depending on that. So, it is not like we will have to let go (of the crew) but the level of fluctuation will differ because the action, graphics, and other things will entirely go down on the show. The people who are regularly on salary won't come into this category, anybody who is employed with us, we won't have to let go.



Shows being plugged off. Nazar going off-air

We were all mentally prepared with the way things were going. Everybody knew that the post COVID, the world remains the same, the budgets won't remain the same and the first casualty would be the expensive shows.

She concluded saying that she is extremely positive and sure that they will be able to crack this as a team.

