EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan on budget crunches, script change, banking episodes
With the coronavirus pandemic impacting the economy adversely, producers have been worried about the budget cuts, working with 33% of crew and above all, ensuring the safety of the 'work family'. While many shows have already been shut down due to budget issues, others' have been asked to follow 16-page guidelines in order to begin shooting. The shoots for major shows have finally begun including Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in lead role. The broadcasters are aiming to begin fresh telecast from July 13th. We spoke to Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan who shared with us the difficulties they have to face while making a supernatural show, financial issues, and banking episodes.
The biggest challenge and track change
We have to cut down the action sequences on the show. We have been told that we will have to reduce the level of graphics because our show had a heavy action scene and also to make up for the footage. Also, because there is curfew which is of 9 PM, we will have to pack up by 7:30 PM so that the team reaches home by 9, and the crew strength will also be one third, so we will have to create a second unit. For Jadu, we will have to start a new track, otherwise, how will we bank episodes?
Cast being supportive
Budget cut
The economy is crashing; it is in depression, so our budgets will also suffer. We will have to find out a way and be innovative. As a team, we will have to figure out a way to sustain the production quality with less budget.
Changes in script
Script had to be toned down because Jadu had high action scenes in almost all episodes. Cars are flying, people are hanging, jungle sequences, action sequences, the show can't be written that ay for some time now. It will now have to move towards establishing more relationships and romance, the number of action sequences will have to go down.
TRP pressure
Of course, rating pressure is going to become worse than before. But, we have a very happy cast and crew. We know that we will do our best and then we will see. You have to draw a line, how much stress you can take (smiles).
Crew strength
Shows being plugged off. Nazar going off-air
We were all mentally prepared with the way things were going. Everybody knew that the post COVID, the world remains the same, the budgets won't remain the same and the first casualty would be the expensive shows.
She concluded saying that she is extremely positive and sure that they will be able to crack this as a team.