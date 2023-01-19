Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: With 20 years leap, Niti Taylor-Randeep Rai confirm joining show; 5 things they said

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, has been one of the most loved shows airing on Television screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Talking about its second season, recently the main lead actors, Nakuul Mehta, and Disha Parmar announced their exit from the show. As the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Disha and Nakuul were not keen on aging on-screen and thus decided to quit the show. Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the show will see fresh faces post its generation leap and will see an ensemble of popular actors.

As per the recent development, popular actress Niti Taylor has been roped in to play the female lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Reportedly, Niti will star opposite Randeep Rai, who will play the male lead. The report suggests that Niti will be seen essaying Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya's (Disha Parmar) daughter in the show, whereas details on Randeep's character have still been under wraps. Recently, Hiten Tejwani also joined the star cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and is seen playing the role of Nakuul's brother Lakhan.

Hiten Tejwani opens up about joining the show

Hiten Tejwani opened up about the pressure of entering Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 midway. He said, ‘It’s quite natural to feel the pressure when you are entering a show midway. But I don’t take such pressures in life. When I take up a role, I want to give it my all. The intention is to do justice to the role. In this case, too, I’m hoping for the best."

Niti Taylor-Randeep Rai open up about their characters on the show

Niti Taylor reveals she was a part of season 1

In an interview with Times of India, Niti said that ‘I can't divulge more about my character but I am glad that I will play the new lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Life has come full circle because I was also a part of the first season where I played Ram Kapoor's daughter. I played a supporting role in it and now I am playing a lead role in the second season.’

Niti shares her experience of working with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Talking about her past experience of working with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, she said, ‘I was so much in awe of Ram sir and Sakshi madam. It was challenging because I was not playing Sakshi madam's daughter in the show. At that time, I never thought that I will be finalised to play the lead in the second season. I am glad I am playing a new character.’

Niti calls it a challenge

‘The pressure of carrying the show on after the leap is huge, but it will be challenging and it's worth it. It has been a busy year working in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, then the web show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and now Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’, said Niti.

Randeep opens up about her role

In an interview with Times of India, Randeep said that ‘It is a mystery how my character will enter the show and I can't share much. But I am hoping that people will like my work and shower their love on me, just the way they did when I was a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. I look forward to this new journey.’

Randeep talks about his previous show

Talking about his last show Balika Vadhu 2 and why it wrapped up in six months, the actor said ‘I don't have much to say on why a show works for a longer time or wraps up in a few months. After we join Bade Achhe..., it might last for many years or not, we don't know. I feel a show comes with its destiny. And we just have to give it our best.’

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai:

Bade Acche Lagte Hai starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, proved to be one of the biggest hit TV shows when it started airing in 2011. Ram essayed the role of Ram in the show, whereas Sakshi played Priya. Consisting of a highly talented star cast and an extremely engaging storyline, the show, and its characters became household names and received immense love from fans. Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 1 aired from 2011 to 2014 on Sony TV. Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, the show premiered on 30 August 21 and airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.