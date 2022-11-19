Bigg Boss 16, Shukravaar ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot decides to take a voluntary exit from the show

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar ka Vaar episode gives a glimpse of the aftermath, which happened on Day 48 at midnight post-Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight. The episode starts with Sumbul Touqeer shouting at Shalin to stay in the room and telling him to calm down. Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma enter the room and tell Shalin to relax. (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Singh Vig enter) Tina then tells Shalin that he cannot abuse, and in his defense, the latter explains to her that MC Stan first started being violent and he was saving himself.

Amidst this, Sumbul Touqeer yells that MC Stan is going mad, to which Tina and Nimrit immediately tell her to calm down. Yet again, Sumbul shouts and tells Tina how can she calm down. Tina then shouts at her and tells her that if she can't keep quiet, then she should leave them alone and let her handle Shalin. Shalin tries to calm Sumbul, but she refuses and reacts furiously. Tina then gets angry and leaves the room along with Nimrit. Shalin tries to stop her by holding her, but she leaves from there. Sumbul struggles to stop Shalin however, he shouts at her for her behavior. Shalin then loses his calm and shouts at Sumbul for stopping him. Sumbul screams at Shalin and says, "I care for you." Shalin then replies that even Tina cares for him. Sumbul further adds that he has turned blind and can't see what is happening.

Tina then shouts that Shalin is my friend and Sumbul should grow up and questions why is she possessive about Shalin and keeps crossing her limit. Shalin explains to her that he is trying to calm everything down, but both get into a spat. Sumbul bursts into tears after Tina's comments on her, and Soundarya tries to calm her down.

Tina, Gautam, and Nimrit then explain Sumbul's aggressive behavior to Sajid. Tina shouts that Sumbul only wants Shalin. Emotional Sumbul expresses her feelings to Soundarya and tells her that if Tina was worried then why did she move aside during the fight? Sumbul adds that Tina could have stopped them.

Shalin requests Bigg Boss to take action:

Shalin explains the fight to Bigg Boss by looking at the camera and stating that if MC Stan doesn't go out of the show, then he will exit the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also state that MC Stan should leave the show.

Tina then questions Priyanka and Ankit's statement of exiting the show and asks why they want to leave now and why didn't they go during Archana's fight. Tina states that MC Stan didn't provoke Shalin, and he was genuinely concerned about her injury. She states that MC Stan is not wrong. Sumbul then cries and tells Bigg Boss to remove MC Stan from the show or to either remove Shalin as she doesn't want Shalin to get hurt. Shalin then comes to Sumbul and questions why did she shout at Tina as she was supporting him. Shalin tells Sumbul to say sorry to Tina but she refuses.

Shiv and Priyanka then get into a war of words and Priyanka then keeps demanding justice from Bigg Boss for Shalin. She expresses her concern that MC Stan might hurt others as well. Priyanka loses her calm and tells Bigg Boss to remove Shiv from the house. Sumbul then comes to Shalin in the garden area and cries expressing her concern for him. Tina comes and requests to talk to him but he refuses.

Tina, Shalin, and MC Stan in the confession room:

Bigg Boss calls Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan into the confession room. MC Stan tells Tina not to talk to him as Shalin might get angry, but she refuses. Bigg Boss then tells Shalin not to get hyper and listen to him calmly. Bigg Boss asks Tina to explain the scene and tells her to decide who is wrong. Shalin interrupts and tells Bigg Boss that he wants to talk to him alone. Shalin and Tina argue as the latter sides MC Stan. Tina then explains the situation and declares that both are equally at fault, which makes Shalin angry.

Shalin Bhanot decides to take a voluntary exit:

Shalin gets emotional while talking to Bigg Boss. He tells that he is grateful for being in the show and that Salman Khan knows him, but he wants to exit the show. Shalin states that either Shiv and MC Stan should go from the show, or he'll go. Bigg Boss then questions Shalin whether he wants to stay in the show or not. Shalin confesses that he doesn't want to be a part of the show and wants to take a voluntary exit (that is- he will pay a penalty for exiting the show midway). Bigg Boss then tells Shalin that when Salman will come, then he can exit. Bigg Boss later announces that Shalin has decided to take a voluntary exit from the show.

Shalin expresses his sorrow to Gautam:

Shalin gets emotional while talking to Gautam and tells him that he trusted Tina, but she flipped, and it destroyed him. Gautam consoles him, and Shalin reveals that Tina played him. Sumbul enters and tells Shalin that he shouldn't leave the show and should stay and give it back to her. Shalin tells Gautam that he always wanted to be friends with him and that he never hated him.

Tina tries to explain the situation to Shalin:

Nimrit convinces Shalin to talk to Tina, during this, Shalin stops Sumbul also. Shalin explains that he won't stay anymore in the show. He explains that if the judgment would have been given by Bigg Boss, then it would have not been an issue, but Tina declared that he is wrong and that judgment has hurt him. He then expressed to Tina how he was upset with her decision. Tina requests Sumbul to give them some space and let them talk in private, but Sumbul refuses and stays there to listen to their conversation. Shalin tells Tina that she was not fair, and she broke his trust, and the episode ends.