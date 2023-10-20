Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE Neil Bhatt: I don't have to 'deal with' anything about my wife Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 17 is getting a lot of attention! The show has an eclectic mix of celebrities inside the house. One of the most talked about celebrities inside the house are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. The married couple is currently navigating a way to sail through the tough times in the show. Hours before entering the controversial reality show, Pinkvilla got in touch with Neil Bhatt and quizzed him about his participation in the show along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt on participating in Bigg Boss with wife Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt had participated in Smart Jodi along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma wherein the duo were seen fighting and having disagreements on several things. Aishwarya being a little more competitive than Neil can be one of the reasons for the fights between the two. When asked how will Neil deal with Aishwarya's competitiveness in Bigg Boss 17, Neil said, "Honestly, I don't think, I have to 'deal with' anything about my wife Aishwarya. Yes, she is competitive and passionate about everything she takes up, but isn't that beautiful? See, in reality, shows, there are only two ways to ace tasks, either you be aggressive and passionate or be passively aggressive and compose yourself. I think Aishwarya falls in the first category while I see myself in the latter."

Take a look at Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's date from Bigg Boss 17

Neil Bhatt on the first people from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to know about his participation in Bigg Boss 17

Neil said, "We had to follow a strict protocol and not tell anybody. However, two days before entering the house, I informed my co-actor Vihaan Verma who played Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Sheetal Maulik who essayed the character of Sonali Chavan in the same show. They both are like a family. Aishwarya and I are pretty close to them. Vihaan and Aishwarya share a brother-sister bond while I adore him calling me NB."

Well, in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, the usually calm and composed Neil Bhatt will lose his cool on Vicky Jain.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Khanzaadi irks Ankita Lokhande over TV actress diss; Neil Bhatt-Vicky Jain clash