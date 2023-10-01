Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve spills on Abhishek Malhan's no-show at success bash

It’s been months that Bigg Boss OTT 2 went off air. However, the buzz about the show has not died yet. Viewers are still talking about the contestants, controversies surrounding them, and their professional and personal lives. Talking about the controversies, the most recent one is between the first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan and winner Elvish Yadav's cold war. Now, in a recent interview, co-contestant Bebika Dhurve also opened up about the clash between the two and made an explosive revelation.

Bebika Dhurve reveals why Abhishek Malhan didn't attend the party:

There were rumors doing rounds that Abhishek Malhan didn't attend Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion party saying that he doesn't want to go anywhere where Elvish Yadav will be present. While talking to Bollywood Spy, Bebika Dhurve was asked whether this rumor was true or not and answering this question, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said, "This is what we heard at the party. This is a matter of fact what we heard there. Beyond this, I don't know anything. And nobody mentioned them at the party because we were busy amongst ourselves as if it was our private party. It was like we had organised the party so we didn't think about them."

For the uninformed, for a few days, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's names have been in the news owing to a rift between them. It all started when Elvish Yadav, in a vlog, mentioned that someone he considered his brother was doing negative PR against him. Elvish's fans were quick to judge that he was talking about Abhishek Malhan. Soon the cold war between Abhishek and Elvish's fans began. Clearing the misunderstandings, Abhishek had also tweeted about the controversy and expressed how it hurts him to see people spreading hate. However, though Elvish has not mentioned any names in his cryptic statements and posts, fans are certain that he is upset with Abhishek.

Speaking about their Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were bust buddies in the controversial reality show. On the grand finale, Elvish lifted the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted show whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up.

