Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive: Nidhi Bhanushali reveals Disha Vakani's off-screen nature, calls Dilip Joshi 'legend'

Nidhi Bhanushali, popularly known for portraying the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, remained the audience's favorite character. Even after her exit from the show, Nidhi was in touch with fans through social media.

Recently, in an interview, the actress was asked about her thoughts on popular characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She shared her experience of working with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani.

Nidhi Bhanushali reveals Disha Vakani's off-screen personality

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Nidhi Bhanushali was asked about her experience working with Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben. Nidhi called Disha 'an extremely kind person' and said, "Agar mei unko bolu ki muje apna kidney nikal ke de do, voh de dengi. (If I tell her to give me her kidney, she will give it.) Extremely generous and kind."

Watch Nidhi Bhanushali's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Nidhi Bhanushali shares thoughts about Dilip Joshi

Similarly, Nidhi was asked about her thoughts on Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal. Speaking about him, the actress called Joshi "extremely fun and a legend." She continued, "He always knows the right thing to do at the right time. Unka comic timing kya zabardast hai (His comic timing his amazing)."

When asked if Joshi is strict, Nidhi Bhanushali disclosed, "He is very senior to everybody. He is not exactly strict, but he protects his aura. He conserves his energy." She shared how Dilip Joshi doesn't waste his energy on small things.

In the same interview, Nidhi spoke about her childhood, her bond with Tapu Sena, her working experience with MS Dhoni, and more. She even talked about her love for traveling and exploring, as well as a scam.

Speaking about her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress was roped in to play the lead role of Sonu (Sonalika Bhide) after Jheel Mehta's exit. She was a part of the sitcom from 2012 to 2019. She decided to quit the show in order to explore her life more and focus on her personal growth. After her exit, Palak Sindhwani was roped in to play the role of Sonu.

