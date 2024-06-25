Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey on Salman Khan not hosting show; 'Mere hi season mein kyun hona tha'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 started with a bang. Besides the entertaining grand premiere of the show, the episodes are offering endless drama to the viewers. One of the contestants on the show is Vishal Pandey. Boasting an impressive 9 million followers on Instagram, the social media influencer appeared for an exclusive conversation at Pinkvilla and opened up about various aspects of entering the controversial house.

He also shared his thoughts about Salman Khan not hosting the current season and reacted to Anil Kapoor's hosting duties in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Here's what he said!

Vishal Pandey on Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, Vishal Pandey revealed if he was upset with the news of Salman Khan not returning as host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He said, "I was. Quite a lot because I have been his huge fan since childhood."

He went on to add, "Mujhe jab pata chala, I was like mere hi season mein kyun hona tha. Uske baad when I got to know about Anil Sir, toh I was like, ki chalo thik hai compensate toh ho gaya halka fulka (When I came to know this, I was wondering why this had to happen during my season. After that, when I got to know about Anil Sir, I was like, it's okay, it would compensate a little bit)."

Watch the full interview here:

Further, in the same chat, Vishal shared his one-word reaction to Anil Kapoor serving as host to Bigg Boss OTT 3. He said, "Jhakaas."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 started streaming on June 21, 2024. This season marks the first in Bigg Boss history when contestants are granted access to mobile phones. The personalities to be seen inside the controversial house are Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultaan Khan, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey.

