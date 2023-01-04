Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary reveal second baby's name; 7 celebs who also recently made names public

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adored couples of the telly town and enjoys a massive fan following as well. Earlier, the couple had announced that they have once again embraced parenthood with the arrival of their second daughter. The couple was supremely excited about walking the path once again and shared this piece of news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media. For the unversed, the lovebirds were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 2022 and on November 11 they welcomed their second child. Recently, Gurmeet and Debina have revealed the name of their second born with a unique post and we are just in awe. Gurmeet-Debina reveal their baby girl’s name

Taking to their Instagram handles, Gurmeet and Debina shared an adorable post with their little one. In a picture from a beach, the couple can be seen holding Divisha in their arms in a special chair with bamboo canes poking out. The word ‘Divisha’ is written next to them. Sharing the photo, Debina captioned it as, “Our Magical baby is named as Divisha which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga." As soon as they shared the picture, fans and celebs flooded the comment section with blessings. Here’s the post

7 celebs who revealed their baby’s name Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handles to announce the arrival of their baby girl. In the statement, the couple shared a picture of their daughter's feet and revealed they had named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. The statement read, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is there now and she is Divine. Bipasha & Karan." Along with it, the couple wrote, "Blessed," in the caption. Here’s the post:

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 and a month later, the couple decided to reveal the name of their first child on September 11. Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with his son and along with the same, wrote that they have named their son as Zayn. Along with the cute photo, the actor wrote, "He’s got my dimples & all of my heart...Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn.” Here's the post:

Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar Actors Nikitin and Kratika took to their social media handle and shared a picture while announcing the arrival of their daughter whom they have named Devika Dheer. "We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!-Dheers," wrote in the caption. For the unversed, the couple embraced parenthood after they welcomed a baby girl on May 12. Check out the post here:

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, and the couple has been posting videos of the baby on their social media accounts. She posted several videos from their Goa trip and in one of those videos, the comedian shared that Gola has been named 'Laksh.' Check out their family picture here:

Aditya Narayan- Shweta Agarwal Jha Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot in 2020, embraced parenthood on 24th February 2022. They shared the news with much enthusiasm on social media, with a beautiful picture of them. Aditya conducted an AMA session on Instagram, in which he was asked the name of his daughter. He shared the name of his new-born, Twisha Narayan Jha and wrote it in Hindi and English also. He also shared the meaning of her name as he wrote, “Splendor, Lustre, Light, Sun-rays.” Here’s their family photo:

Apurva Agnihotri- Shilpa Saklani Actors Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed their first child after 18 years of marriage. Apurva shared a heart-warming post introducing his daughter to everyone. He wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. He also added, “With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.” Check out the video here:

Dimpy Ganguly-Rohit Roy Dimpy Ganguly welcomed her third child with husband Rohit Roy and the new mommy shared the new with her fans on her social media handle. Dimpy who is already a mother of two welcomed a baby boy through natural water birth on July 27. The couple has named their newborn son, Rishaan Ganguly Roy. The actress wrote a heart-warming note while announcing the arrival of his son. Here’s the post:

