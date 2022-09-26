Dheeraj Dhoopar on resuming Sherdil Shergill's shoot post injury: Feels great to be back- EXCLUSIVE

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most loved actors in the television industry, and recently, he was spotted in the city as he geared up to shoot for his new show, Sherdil Shergill which premieres tonight. His fans were extremely happy to see him hale and hearty and resume work. For the unversed, Dheeraj was a part of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but quit midway owing to health issues. He injured his leg and was seen walking around with a limp. Dheeraj was advised to take complete bed rest for a few days, and therefore, he bid adieu to his Jhalak journey.

While Dheeraj Dhoopar is still recuperating, he is adhering to his professional commitments and resumed shooting for Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. Sharing exclusively with Pinkvilla about returning to the game, Dheeraj Dhoopar said that he feels great to be back in action and also revealed his learning from this interim sabbatical. "I'm thrilled to be back in action after a little lay off from my daily routine of shooting. I am also thrilled that my show goes on air today onwards. My fans will get to see me in a very different avatar. It will be really exciting to see people's reactions to something new that I have taken up. One thing I have realised from this brief sabbatical is that It feels great to be back in action," said the actor.