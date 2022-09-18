Dheeraj Dhoopar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Others are great dancers, need to justify my presence- EXCLUSIVE

Though Dheeraj Dhoopar might have left his fans and judges in awe with his dance performances, let us tell you, that the Kundali Bhagya actor is a non-dancer. Therefore, he is working round the clock to polish himself and justify his presence on the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj spoke about juggling between these two shows and trying to simultaneously tend to his newborn son, Zayn Dhoopar too.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a renowned television artist, who has been entertaining the audience with his unique acting skills for the past 14 years. The actor, who is a non-dancer, ventured into the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 , and has been receiving praises from all three judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. The actor has been compared with Shah Bollywood's king, Rukh Khan, and the dynamite Ranveer Singh. Apart from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Dheeraj also has a daily soap, titled Sherdil Shergill in his kitty, and is excited for its premiere on September 26.

When Pinkvilla asked Dheeraj Dhoopar how he felt about receiving such heart-melting compliments from the Bollywood maestros. He said, "For me, being a non-dancer and getting such compliments from the judges, it's a great great thing. It's a lot of boost for me to perform and stand on that stage because all the other contestants are great dancers and are doing so well. I need to justify to them why I'm on that stage and performing with them. So, I am working equally hard. The judges' feedback is my motivation to be on that stage."

Talking about his new show, Sherdil Shergill, and his camaraderie with co-actor Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj said, "I think Surbhi was on board before me, and my contracts were still going on. We both spoke to each other and said that let's do it because we working together will definitely work in our favour. We are quite happy as we are friends and people appreciated our chemistry in Naagin 5. We are just trying to show them better stuff this time with Sherdil Shergill in terms of chemistry between us."

