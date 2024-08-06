Dipika Kakar's journey from acting to motherhood: Celebrating her birthday as a Mom

Being a mother is a journey filled with happiness and challenges, a life-changing experience. This journey has been truly special for TV actress Dipika Kakar, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in her life.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are an Indian television couple known for their role in Sasural Simar Ka. They have expanded their family and are currently experiencing new changes as parents. The past year has been a time of growth as Dipika handles the responsibilities of motherhood.

As the actress is going to celebrate her birthday as a Mom, let’s have a look at her beautiful and inspiring journey from being an actor to being a Mom.

Professional Journey

Dipika Kakar started her professional journey with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina, where she portrayed Devi. Later, the actress rose to fame with her portrayal as Simar in one of the popular Colors TV shows, Sasural Simar Ka. The TV actress was appreciated for her fantastic acting skills, and with her growing popularity, she chose to do something new.

Dipika Kakar participated in various reality shows, such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12, and emerged as the winner. After Bigg Boss, Dipika experienced massive growth in her fan following.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in the StarPlus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, paired opposite Karan V Grover.

Reel to Real-life love story

First, Dipika Kakar was married to Raunak Mehta but later parted ways with him. During the shoot of Sasural Simar Ka, she found her soulmate in Shoaib Ibrahim.

The couple—Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar—first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka, where Shoaib played Simar’s husband Prem. The duo captivated the audience's interest and was appreciated for their amazing chemistry.

Shoaib and Dipika were secretly dating and never made any official statement, but after some time, the duo publicly announced their relationship. Later, the duo also participated in Nach Baliye 8, where Shoaib proposed Dipika, making fans go Aww.

Tied knot in 2018

After years of dating, the beautiful couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar tied the knot in 2018. The duo got married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Bhopal in the presence of family members and close friends. Shoaib and Dipika are the epitome of couple goals, having each other’s backs and always there to support each other in difficult times.

The couple has been in the spotlight for their strong chemistry and their wish to expand their family. From dating to becoming parents, their journey was filled with heartfelt moments that we admire a lot.

Pregnancy happiness

The couple kept the audience informed about their pregnancy journey through vlogs. During the time of happiness, the actress kept giving a sneak peek about her pregnancy and the challenges she was facing.

In the vlog Dipika Ki Duniya, Dipika Kakar often showcased the preparation for the baby and addressed pregnancy issues, connecting with viewers on a personal level. The actress also mentioned what she’s allowed to eat and how much time she has to exercise.

Welcoming baby boy

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan, on 21 June 2023, expressing their moments of happiness. The arrival of their baby boy marked the start of a new adventure filled with joy and challenges. The couples also received heartfelt wishes from their fans, who showered them with lots of love.

Shoaib and Dipika keep sharing a glimpse of their family time through photos and videos on social media, expressing their joy in this new journey.

Family Moments

The TV actress Dipika Kakar often took to her Instagram to share the family moments with her husband and son. From their playtime to family outings, the actress keeps giving a glimpse of the family bond they share, which is cherished by her fans. Her social media profile is filled with heartwarming family moments spent with her husband, and son, making followers a part of her special moments.

Celebrating birthday as a Mom

As Dipika celebrates her birthday as Mom, her last year was filled with memories of growing as a parent. Dipika’s entire journey, from being an amazing actor to embracing motherhood, has inspired her fans.

