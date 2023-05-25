Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Is Fahmaan Khan entering the show? Dharam Patni actor reveals

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talented actors in the television industry and has an immense female fan following. Ever since the news of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started doing the rounds, several actors' names have been reported to have signed up for the show. Fahmaan's name has also been reported, and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Dharam Patni actor revealed that he is not doing this reality show.

Fahmaan Khan refused Bigg Boss OTT 2

During the exclusive conversation, Fahmaan Khan shared that he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 but he refused to participate. The actor said, "No, I'm not doing the show." Khan shared that he was also approached for Bigg Boss 16 but he believes reality shows aren't his cup of tea. However, he would love to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Fahmaan on why he isn't a cut-out for Bigg Boss

"Firstly, that's not my space and I don't understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that. I don't think it's right to against your calling because I have chosen this industry to showcase the ability, the talent that you have as an artist. So, I believe in doing that more than anything else," said the actor.

Fahmaan on directing his music video, Beirada

For the unversed, Fahmaan donned the hat of a director, for his music video, 'Beirada' with Hiba Nawab. Speaking about this new experience, he shared, "This time, it was on a larger scale, bigger canvas and someone was putting in the money. So, it was a bigger responsibility on my shoulder. I was very nervous throughout the process and till the release. There were a lot of people involved this time and I went through every process of trying to figure out what should we do, the casting, and what are the locations that we need to get, and what are the shots. Every time, I got a break while shooting, I would sit and close my eyes and listen to the song at least 50 times. Until this project didn't release, I was equally nervous and excited."

On pursuing direction

"I loved and enjoyed the entire process. I love being in a hectic space and the pressure of getting things done on time. I also want to sometime in the future maybe just direct a project and not feature in it. If people approach me for direction, and if I do have the right script, I will take it up," concluded Fahmaan Khan.

The actor is currently seen in the daily soap, Dharam Patni.

