EXCLUSIVE: Dharampatnii's Fahmaan Khan reveals his mother's epic reaction to his link-up rumors

Fahmaan Khan is now in a relaxing mode after wrapping up his previous show Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii. The actor took off for a mini vacation in Thailand followed by a visit to his hometown Banglore. The actor has been in the news for portraying his character Ravi Randhawa to perfection and also for his link-up rumors with various actresses. The talented actor has been linked -up with almost all of his co-stars starting from Shweta Tiwari in Meri Dad Ki Dulhan to Megha Ray from Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Sumbul Touqeer in Imlie and Aditi Shetty in Dharampatnii. Pinkvilla got in an exclusive chat with Fahmaan wherein he shared his thoughts on link-up rumors and his mother's epic reaction to these rumors.

Fahmaan Khan on link-up rumors with co-stars

Recently, a few pictures of Fahmaan Khan with Dharampatnii costar Aditi Shetty went viral and there was widespread speculation about their real-life romance. When asked about these link-up rumors, and their effects on personal life, Fahmaan exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I believe it is a part and parcel of the industry, so I don't bother about it much. We often laugh it out and ignore such things. I've been linked with almost all my costars. Although it is a reassurance that the viewers like the onscreen chemistry so much that they assume things to happen in real life. However, I feel this is very weird and should stop at some point in time. One can't date everyone that they work with."

Have a look at Fahmaan's recent post with co-stars from Dharampatnii

Fahmaan shares his mother's epic reaction to link-up rumors

We asked Fahmaan about her parents' reaction to the link-up rumors, the actor added, "Well, my parents are both very chill. My is super cool and he is aware of how the industry functions. However, my mother who's very keen on getting me married asks me about the person I'm linked with if I wish to get married to them. It is funny and we both laugh it off over the same."

Fahmaan Khan rose to fame with his stint in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, however, the actor received accolades for his stellar performance in Imlie as Aryan Singh Rathore. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer was quite celebrated.

